Date set for by-election to replace disgraced former Fife councillor

A date has been set for a by-election to replace disgraced Fife councillor David Graham.

The former Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss councillor was convicted of sexual offences against a 15-year-old girl last month.

And earlier this week, he was jailed for 27 months and disqualified from office.

Voters in his former ward now have the chance to go to the polls to elect a new councillor.

The vote will take place on November 6.

Graham, 43, was first elected as a Labour councillor in 2008.

However, he was expelled from the party following his July 23 conviction.

He remained as an independent councillor until Tuesday, despite multiple calls for his resignation.

His details have now been removed from the Fife Council website.

A law change from August 1 means councillors convicted of a sexual offence in future will be automatically thrown out of office.

Candidates for the by-election have yet to be announced

The deadline to register to vote in the Buckhaven, Methil and Wemyss by-election is midnight on October 21.

This can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote

Meanwhile, anyone requiring a postal vote must apply by 5pm on October 22.

Postal votes will be issued on October 24.