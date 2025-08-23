News Photos of inspiring runners taking on Killin 10k, 5k and fun run Hundreds of runners crossed the finish line in Killin. Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean By Alex Watson August 23 2025, 5:23pm August 23 2025, 5:23pm Share Photos of inspiring runners taking on Killin 10k, 5k and fun run Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5316202/killin-10k-5k-run-stirling-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Athletes of all ages laced up their trainers for a new challenge in Killin this weekend, as the village’s 10k, 5k and 1.1k fun run races took place. Runners set off from Breadalbane Park on Saturday afternoon in dry conditions, with temperatures of around 16C. Along the way, they were treated to views of the Falls of Dochart and Loch Tay, among other stunning local landscape spots. The 10k route saw participants race along the river on the old railway line, before heading up into Glen Lochay. Our journalist Cheryl Peebles was among the runners – look out for her write-up of the event, coming soon to The Courier website. Photographer Marieke McBean was in Killin to capture all the action for The Courier. Killin fun run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin fun run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin fun run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run warmup. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run warm up. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run warm up. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean Courier’s own Cheryl Peebles ran in the Killin 10k. Image: Marieke McBean Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean Killin finish line. Image: Marieke McBean
