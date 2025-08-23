Photos of inspiring runners taking on Killin 10k, 5k and fun run

Athletes of all ages laced up their trainers for a new challenge in Killin this weekend, as the village’s 10k, 5k and 1.1k fun run races took place.

Runners set off from Breadalbane Park on Saturday afternoon in dry conditions, with temperatures of around 16C.

Along the way, they were treated to views of the Falls of Dochart and Loch Tay, among other stunning local landscape spots.

The 10k route saw participants race along the river on the old railway line, before heading up into Glen Lochay.

Our journalist Cheryl Peebles was among the runners – look out for her write-up of the event, coming soon to The Courier website.

Photographer Marieke McBean was in Killin to capture all the action for The Courier.