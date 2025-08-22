Citylink performs U-turn over ‘large and noisy’ buses on Dundee street

Bus operator Citylink has performed a U-turn on running “large and noisy” buses along a Dundee street.

The company has confirmed that, from October, its intercity coaches will no longer run along Perth Road.

Instead, services will return to their original route along Riverside Drive.

The move comes after locals in the west end hit out last month at “large and noisy” buses passing by their homes and businesses.

‘Spate of complaints’ over Citylink buses using Perth Road

The change to the Perth/Stirling/Glasgow route in May came after years of the coaches travelling along Riverside Drive.

Residents’ concerns were taken up by West End Lib Dem councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton.

At the time, Mr Crichton said: “The westerly end (of Perth Road) is highly residential and we have had a spate of complaints from constituents about the noise and disruption caused by these in a residential area.

“The eastern end is very congested and completely unsuitable for these very large coaches.”

The councillors approached Citylink with a view to having the old route reinstated.

Following that request, Mr Macpherson said: “We have now had confirmation from Citylink that the route will return via Riverside from October.

“We are delighted to hear this and thank Citylink for taking on board the views of local residents and ourselves.”

Citylink has ‘listened to feedback’ over use of Perth Road

A spokesperson for Scottish Citylink said: “We have been in touch with Councillor Macpherson about this route – there were no safety or regulatory reasons that our vehicles cannot operate via Perth Road, and we are not the only operator whose vehicles use that road.

“We listened to the local feedback provided, as well as monitoring usage of the stops located on Perth Road.

“As such, from October, the route will serve Riverside Drive rather than Perth Road.”