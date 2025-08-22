Citylink performs U-turn over ‘large and noisy’ buses on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Citylink performs U-turn over ‘large and noisy’ buses on Dundee street

Residents had complained about the coaches travelling along Perth Road in the west end.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Residents raised concerns about Citylink buses using Perth Road, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bus operator Citylink has performed a U-turn on running “large and noisy” buses along a Dundee street.

The company has confirmed that, from October, its intercity coaches will no longer run along Perth Road.

Instead, services will return to their original route along Riverside Drive.

The move comes after locals in the west end hit out last month at “large and noisy” buses passing by their homes and businesses.

‘Spate of complaints’ over Citylink buses using Perth Road

The change to the Perth/Stirling/Glasgow route in May came after years of the coaches travelling along Riverside Drive.

Residents’ concerns were taken up by West End Lib Dem councillors Fraser Macpherson and Michael Crichton.

At the time, Mr Crichton said: “The westerly end (of Perth Road) is highly residential and we have had a spate of complaints from constituents about the noise and disruption caused by these in a residential area.

“The eastern end is very congested and completely unsuitable for these very large coaches.”

A Citylink bus on Dundee's Perth Road.
A Citylink bus on Perth Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The councillors approached Citylink with a view to having the old route reinstated.

Following that request, Mr Macpherson said: “We have now had confirmation from Citylink that the route will return via Riverside from October.

“We are delighted to hear this and thank Citylink for taking on board the views of local residents and ourselves.”

Citylink has ‘listened to feedback’ over use of Perth Road

A spokesperson for Scottish Citylink said: “We have been in touch with Councillor Macpherson about this route – there were no safety or regulatory reasons that our vehicles cannot operate via Perth Road, and we are not the only operator whose vehicles use that road.

“We listened to the local feedback provided, as well as monitoring usage of the stops located on Perth Road.

“As such, from October, the route will serve Riverside Drive rather than Perth Road.”

