Perthshire pool closed after another ‘release of faecal matter’

A Perthshire swimming pool has been forced to close after more issues with human waste.

Breadalbane Community Campus pool in Aberfeldy was shut on Friday morning due to a “release of faecal matter” in the water.

The operator of the pool, Live Active Highland, said the facility could be closed for up to 48 hours to allow cleaning to take place.

It is at least the fourth time since February it has been shut due to excrement-related incidents.

None of the other facilities on the campus have been impacted.

Aberfeldy pool closed with ‘immediate effect’

The swimming pool was closed for around 24 hours in May for the same reason.

A Live Active Highland statement said: “Unfortunately, Breadalbane Community Campus swimming pool has had to temporarily close with immediate effect, in order for us to carry out the industry standard cleaning protocols following the release of faecal matter into the swimming pool water.

“This process can take anything up to 48 hours and we will confirm the exact reopening time for the pool in a further post later.

“All other areas of the facility will remain open as normal.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”