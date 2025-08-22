Former NHS Tayside doctor accused of asking ‘12-year-old boy’ for pics online

A former NHS Tayside doctor faces being struck off over allegations he asked a ‘12-year-old boy’ for images online.

Surgery specialist Dr Douglas Brown is set to face a hearing from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

The doctor, whose registration as a general surgeon is currently suspended, was employed by NHS Tayside until 2022.

The health board declined to comment on whether he was dismissed from his position due to the allegations.

Surgery specialist accused of accessing ‘inappropriate websites’

Brown is accused of asking ‘Child A’, who he believed to be a 12-year-old boy, for pictures online between December 2021 and February 2022.

It is also claimed that he made “inappropriate and sexually explicit” remarks during the conversations.

The medic – who has been qualified since 1985 – is further accused of accessing “inappropriate websites involving boys” between August 2020 and October 2021.

The MPTS alleges that Brown’s conduct was “sexually motivated”.

It says the alleged incidents happened in Fife and online.

Brown is currently suspended from the medical register and is not able to practise as a doctor in the UK.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “This person left the employ of NHS Tayside in April 2022.”

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service says it is not aware of any outstanding cases against Brown.

Tribunal to take place in September for former NHS Tayside surgery specialist

However, unlike in criminal proceedings – where allegations must be proved beyond all reasonable doubt – the MPTS decides only if allegations are proved on the balance of probabilities.

The Courier has attempted to contact Brown for a response to the allegations.

His hearing is due to start on September 15 and last until September 23.

If the allegations are proved, among the sanctions available to the MPTS is striking Brown off the register – meaning he would be banned from working as a doctor.