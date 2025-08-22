Former NHS Tayside doctor accused of asking ‘12-year-old boy’ for pics online

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former NHS Tayside doctor accused of asking ‘12-year-old boy’ for pics online

Surgery specialist Dr Douglas Brown is also alleged to have made "sexually explicit" remarks and accessed "inappropriate websites involving boys".

By Ellidh Aitken
Ninewells Hospital, the headquarters of NHS Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A former NHS Tayside doctor faces being struck off over allegations he asked a ‘12-year-old boy’ for images online.

Surgery specialist Dr Douglas Brown is set to face a hearing from the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS).

The doctor, whose registration as a general surgeon is currently suspended, was employed by NHS Tayside until 2022.

The health board declined to comment on whether he was dismissed from his position due to the allegations.

Surgery specialist accused of accessing ‘inappropriate websites’

Brown is accused of asking ‘Child A’, who he believed to be a 12-year-old boy, for pictures online between December 2021 and February 2022.

It is also claimed that he made “inappropriate and sexually explicit” remarks during the conversations.

The medic – who has been qualified since 1985 – is further accused of accessing “inappropriate websites involving boys” between August 2020 and October 2021.

The MPTS alleges that Brown’s conduct was “sexually motivated”.

It says the alleged incidents happened in Fife and online.

The NHS Tayside logo.
Dr Douglas Brown previously worked for NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock

Brown is currently suspended from the medical register and is not able to practise as a doctor in the UK.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “This person left the employ of NHS Tayside in April 2022.”

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service says it is not aware of any outstanding cases against Brown.

Tribunal to take place in September for former NHS Tayside surgery specialist

However, unlike in criminal proceedings – where allegations must be proved beyond all reasonable doubt – the MPTS decides only if allegations are proved on the balance of probabilities.

The Courier has attempted to contact Brown for a response to the allegations.

His hearing is due to start on September 15 and last until September 23.

If the allegations are proved, among the sanctions available to the MPTS is striking Brown off the register – meaning he would be banned from working as a doctor.

