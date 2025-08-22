EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire wildlife park probed by police over claims turkeys battered to death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire wildlife park probed by police over claims turkeys battered to death

The former manager of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park claims it was 'like something from a horror film'.

Auchingarrich wildlife park set in hills around Comrie
The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park is at the centre of a police investigation. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Police are investigating a complaint of animal cruelty at a Perthshire wildlife park.

Kevin Campbell, the former manager of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, claims seven turkeys belonging to him were battered to death at the Comrie attraction.

He says he quit his job at the charity after reporting his concerns to officers last month.

However, the park’s owners claim Mr Campbell was sacked, sparking a separate police probe.

Police Scotland has confirmed to The Courier that two investigations are ongoing.

‘Blood everywhere’

Mr Campbell alleges the turkeys – a gift from his grandparents – were slaughtered while he was away from Auchingarrich.

“When I went into the shed, there was blood everywhere,” he told The Courier.

Alexa Reid outside the new Australia zone at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.
Alexa Reid at Auchingarrich Wildlife Park. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

“It was all over the walls, like something from a horror film.”

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park owner Alexa Reid called the turkey allegations “malicious and vindictive”.

Turkey accusations follow Auchingarrich ‘hate campaign’ claims

The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been dogged by controversy since Ms Reid and her partner Rob Matthews took it over in 2022.

Pet owners who had paid for their animals to be buried in its pet cemetery protested the following summer when it emerged gravestones and other memorials had been removed so the land could be used as a grazing paddock.

Ms Reid claimed she and staff were the victims of “a hate campaign”.

In November that year, a stag vanished from the park amid claims a fence had been “sabotaged”.

The hunt for the animal, named Harris, made national headlines.

And supporters donated thousands of pounds to an online fundraiser set up by Ms Reid to pay for increased security and fencing.

Stag with large antlers surrounded by other deer
Supporters donated thousands of pounds as the hunt for Harris the stag went on. Image: Auchingarrich Wildlife Park/Facebook

There was further anger last month when The Courier revealed a volunteer at the park had a conviction for animal cruelty.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals after he admitted encouraging his dog to attack, bite and kill a rat earlier this year.

He also pleaded guilty to neglecting five puppies, three dogs and a kitten and failing to protect them from disease and suffering.

Ms Reid defended the decision to take him on as a volunteer, telling The Courier: “Liam has expressed genuine remorse for his previous actions and a heartfelt desire to change.”

Speaking today, Mr Matthews insisted Fair had only spent three hours at the park in total.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park was registered as a charity with the Scottish Charity Regulator in January this year.

Do you have a Perthshire story? If so, please contact molindsay@dcthomson.co.uk.

More from News

Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
Poundland to shut Dundee Wellgate store after more than 20 years
Changes are planned for lane markings at the Swallow Roundabout.
Planned changes at Dundee's Swallow Roundabout cancelled days before start date
Paramedics are also at the scene.
Dundee city centre 'street fight' sparks police response
5
Griffin Forestry Estate, near Aberfeldy. Image: Savills
Perthshire forestry estate with wind farm sells for £145 million
Inside Buck's Bar in St Andrews as it opens
First look as US-themed restaurant Buck's Bar opens in St Andrews
Angus Carers Centre.
'Shock' as Angus Carers Centre forced to shut after infestation of rats
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Cannabis driver and prison death probe
Ann Cowie with her daughter Kym at the location of Dundee firm Primero Contracts' proposed development in Angus, near Tealing.
EXCLUSIVE: Angus resident slams Dundee firm's plans to move HQ 'in front of my…
The A9 near Findo Gask. Image: Google Maps
Drivers delayed on A9 south of Perth for 2nd time in a day after…
Biffy Clyro announce second Fat Sams gig in Dundee
Biffy Clyro announce second Dundee gig after first sells out in seconds

Conversation