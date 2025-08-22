EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire wildlife park probed by police over claims turkeys battered to death

Police are investigating a complaint of animal cruelty at a Perthshire wildlife park.

Kevin Campbell, the former manager of Auchingarrich Wildlife Park, claims seven turkeys belonging to him were battered to death at the Comrie attraction.

He says he quit his job at the charity after reporting his concerns to officers last month.

However, the park’s owners claim Mr Campbell was sacked, sparking a separate police probe.

Police Scotland has confirmed to The Courier that two investigations are ongoing.

‘Blood everywhere’

Mr Campbell alleges the turkeys – a gift from his grandparents – were slaughtered while he was away from Auchingarrich.

“When I went into the shed, there was blood everywhere,” he told The Courier.

“It was all over the walls, like something from a horror film.”

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park owner Alexa Reid called the turkey allegations “malicious and vindictive”.

Turkey accusations follow Auchingarrich ‘hate campaign’ claims

The Auchingarrich Wildlife Park has been dogged by controversy since Ms Reid and her partner Rob Matthews took it over in 2022.

Pet owners who had paid for their animals to be buried in its pet cemetery protested the following summer when it emerged gravestones and other memorials had been removed so the land could be used as a grazing paddock.

Ms Reid claimed she and staff were the victims of “a hate campaign”.

In November that year, a stag vanished from the park amid claims a fence had been “sabotaged”.

The hunt for the animal, named Harris, made national headlines.

And supporters donated thousands of pounds to an online fundraiser set up by Ms Reid to pay for increased security and fencing.

There was further anger last month when The Courier revealed a volunteer at the park had a conviction for animal cruelty.

Liam Fair was banned from keeping animals after he admitted encouraging his dog to attack, bite and kill a rat earlier this year.

He also pleaded guilty to neglecting five puppies, three dogs and a kitten and failing to protect them from disease and suffering.

Ms Reid defended the decision to take him on as a volunteer, telling The Courier: “Liam has expressed genuine remorse for his previous actions and a heartfelt desire to change.”

Speaking today, Mr Matthews insisted Fair had only spent three hours at the park in total.

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park was registered as a charity with the Scottish Charity Regulator in January this year.

