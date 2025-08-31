5 derelict buildings in Dunblane – and what’s planned for them

Located on the banks of the River Allan, Dunblane is a charming town with many beautiful buildings.

However, the town is also home to several derelict buildings that have become eyesores.

While some are the subject of transformative proposals, others may never be brought back to life.

The Courier has taken a look at five derelict buildings in Dunblane and what is planned for them.

Laighills Pavilion

Laighills Pavilion has been a local eyesore for years.

The former changing rooms site, which dates back to the early 20th century, is covered in graffiti and has been neglected.

The structure was previously considered for demolition.

However, locals hope the building could still be saved as a sports facility or a cafe.

Last year, Stirling Council confirmed that its Civic Panel would decide the future of Laighills Pavilion in “due course”.

Riverbank Mill

There are major plans to transform Riverbank Mill, which is one of several on the edge of Allan Water.

Included on the Buildings at Risk Register, the mill has been the subject of several housing plans previously.

However, the owners of The Riverside pub and restaurant, Joanna and Stuart Riddle, confirmed to The Courier how they plan to bring the out-of-use mill back to life.

The pair, who also own The Woodside in Doune and The Allan Park in Stirling, want to turn the building into suites once they have the financial means to do so.

Keir Home Farm

Keir Home Farm, on the outskirts of Dunblane, has been in a dilapidated state for decades.

Trees grow out of the buildings, roofs have collapsed, and the interiors have deteriorated.

It was added to the Buildings at Risk Register in the 90s and is classed as being in very poor condition and at high risk.

According to the register, there were once plans for new homes, leisure facilities, a golf course and a garden centre on the site.

However, in recent years, it has been left to degrade.

Beech Road Mill

Located behind Riverbank Mill, just off Beech Road, is another derelict building.

The former mill is in a run-down state, but it could soon be transformed.

If plans are approved by Stirling Council, a stylish three-storey home overlooking the Allan Water could be built on the site.

The development was initially greenlit in July 2022, but as no work was carried out, permission lapsed.

Grant House

Grant House, near Dunblane Hydro, was once owned by Sir Reo Stakis.

The Cypriot hotel magnate, who died in 2001, ran Stakis Hotels and was instrumental in reviving the nearby resort.

Unfortunately, the mansion became a target for vandals, and it was devastated by a fire in April 2024.

The property remains fenced off with a dangerous building notice on display.

