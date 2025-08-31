5 derelict buildings in Dunblane – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

5 derelict buildings in Dunblane – and what’s planned for them

The Courier has taken a look at five derelict buildings in Dunblane and what is planned for them.

Grant House is one of several derelict buildings in Dunblane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Grant House is one of several derelict buildings in Dunblane. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Located on the banks of the River Allan, Dunblane is a charming town with many beautiful buildings.

However, the town is also home to several derelict buildings that have become eyesores.

While some are the subject of transformative proposals, others may never be brought back to life.

The Courier has taken a look at five derelict buildings in Dunblane and what is planned for them.

Laighills Pavilion

Laighhills Park pavilion in Dunblane. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Laighills Pavilion has been a local eyesore for years.

The former changing rooms site, which dates back to the early 20th century, is covered in graffiti and has been neglected.

The structure was previously considered for demolition.

However, locals hope the building could still be saved as a sports facility or a cafe.

Last year, Stirling Council confirmed that its Civic Panel would decide the future of Laighills Pavilion in “due course”.

Riverbank Mill

The mill can be seen from Stirling Road in Dunblane. Image: Google Street View

There are major plans to transform Riverbank Mill, which is one of several on the edge of Allan Water.

Included on the Buildings at Risk Register, the mill has been the subject of several housing plans previously.

However, the owners of The Riverside pub and restaurant, Joanna and Stuart Riddle, confirmed to The Courier how they plan to bring the out-of-use mill back to life.

The pair, who also own The Woodside in Doune and The Allan Park in Stirling, want to turn the building into suites once they have the financial means to do so.

Keir Home Farm

Keir Home Farm from the roadside. Image: Google Street View

Keir Home Farm, on the outskirts of Dunblane, has been in a dilapidated state for decades.

Trees grow out of the buildings, roofs have collapsed, and the interiors have deteriorated.

It was added to the Buildings at Risk Register in the 90s and is classed as being in very poor condition and at high risk.

According to the register, there were once plans for new homes, leisure facilities, a golf course and a garden centre on the site.

However, in recent years, it has been left to degrade.

Beech Road Mill

The mill from Beech Road. Image: Google Street View

Located behind Riverbank Mill, just off Beech Road, is another derelict building.

The former mill is in a run-down state, but it could soon be transformed.

If plans are approved by Stirling Council, a stylish three-storey home overlooking the Allan Water could be built on the site.

The development was initially greenlit in July 2022, but as no work was carried out, permission lapsed.

Grant House

Grant House was damaged by fire in 2024. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Grant House, near Dunblane Hydro, was once owned by Sir Reo Stakis.

The Cypriot hotel magnate, who died in 2001, ran Stakis Hotels and was instrumental in reviving the nearby resort.

Unfortunately, the mansion became a target for vandals, and it was devastated by a fire in April 2024.

The property remains fenced off with a dangerous building notice on display.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

CR0049251, Laura Devlin, Dundee. pictures of Andy Robertson, the new landlord of The Phoenix, standing outside the pub to go with a piece I'm doing about him taking it over. Picture Shows; Andy Robertson outside the Phoenix which he gets the keys for in a few days time, Nethergate, Dundee, 26th July 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Landlord of Dundee pub The Phoenix celebrates one year in charge with 'hospitality Oscar'
Fire at Dee Gardens
Emergency services called to fire in three-storey Dundee building
A competitor carries 50Kg of coal at the Scottish Coal Race 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: Coal & glory at the Scottish Coal Carrying Challenge 2025 in Kelty
Birnam Highland Games Heavies event. Image: Ethan Williams
Best pictures from Birnam Highland Games
The new Hyrox gym launched with an event on Saturday. Image: Elliot Cansfield
First look at new Hyrox training gym at Dundee sports centre
The attack happened on King Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man injured on face and body after XL bully-type dog attack in Dundee
Angel Ekanga has opened Elevate Pilates on Perth Road. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
First look as new reformer pilates studio opens in Dundee's West End
Leonard Low at the Scottish Witch Trial Museum in Leven
Meet the Fife museum curator helping visitors trace witch ancestors
Dedicated provision for up to eight pupils could be created. Image: Shutterstock
Five Angus schools in frame for new complex autism provision
Lochee High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How have Lochee residents reacted to 'knife' incident that put neighbourhood in spotlight?

Conversation