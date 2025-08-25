How do parking wardens police Dundee’s football parking zone?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

How do parking wardens police Dundee’s football parking zone?

The Courier asks Dundee City Council a series of questions on its approach to parking breaches.

Dundee parking attendants.
Parking wardens in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

Parking has been a hot topic in Dundee in recent weeks.

Several residents have hit out after receiving tickets for parking on pavements.

That includes residents on Arklay Terrace, who have proposed a solution to council chiefs.

Meanwhile, Dundee FC and many of their fans have also criticised a football parking zone near the football stadiums – which could be extended.

Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Signs advertising the matchday football parking restrictions in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Courier has now obtained some key details about how parking tickets are policed in Dundee.

We submitted a Freedom of Information request to Dundee City Council in the context of the football parking zone, after fines rose by 25% last season.

Here, we set out the council’s answers to those questions.

How many attendants patrol the football parking zone on matchdays?

Data provided by the council in its FOI response shows that anywhere between one and four wardens patrol the area on matchdays.

During the 2023/24 season, the council started by deploying four wardens to most games, but this dropped to two – and even one for a Dundee v Rangers game – as the season progressed.

For the second season of the rules being enforced – 2024/25 – the council only deployed one or two parking attendants to games between August and January.

However, from February onwards, all but one game had four wardens in attendance.

For the first six games of the 2025/26 season, the council once again deployed four wardens, except for the friendly between United and Oldham on July 19, when two attendants monitored the area.

How many additional parking wardens are on shift for matchdays?

The council says: “Parking attendants on shift are resourced to the enforcement of the football parking zone, rather than additional resources deployed.”

Parking fines given out during the Dundee United versus Hearts game.
Parking fines were given out during the Dundee United v Hearts game. Image: Mark Asquith/DC Thomson

What times are the shifts for Dundee parking wardens?

The local authority says: “Parking attendants carry out enforcement between 8am and 6pm and operate an overlapping early and late shift.

“Enforcement activity after 6pm is undertaken as overtime.”

How many wardens normally work each shift?

The council says: “The number of parking attendants employed by the council fluctuates throughout the year due to staff attrition and turnover.

“Typically, between six and 12 parking attendants will be operating each day, dependent on establishment levels and annual leave.”

How does the council decide where to deploy parking attendants?

The council says that parking attendants routinely cover the city centre, Perth Road, and central Broughty Ferry and “rotate attendance at outlying areas of the city”.

Wardens also react to reports of parking rules being breached throughout the city.

More on parking issues in Dundee:

More from News

Sack race fun at Barry Mill duck races. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Great pictures as families have fun in the sun at Barry Mill duck races
Jamie Mackay
Mercy mission mechanic clocked at 115mph on Fife A92
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes, one of the town's most controversial planning applications. Image: Dignity Plc
5 of Glenrothes' most controversial planning applications
Tia McMillan
Vulnerable Dundee pensioner battered in own home for £40
'Puppy playgroup' could take place indoors if plans are approved. Image: rosemaryandpine/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: Dog training and day care centre expansion plan
Sande Peggie in Dundee
Sandie Peggie: Can trans row nurse, NHS Fife or Dr Beth Upton appeal tribunal…
Derek Holliday
Nude Fife beach pervert back on register for sex act in front of disgusted…
Montrose lifeboats rescue pair stick at Hen Rock
Montrose lifeboats rescue pair trapped by tide on north-east coast
The event was held at Scone Palace for the first time.
Two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials
Syeeda's facial injury.
Mum has hair torn out and suffers bruising in Glenrothes shop attack
3

Conversation