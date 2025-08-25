How do parking wardens police Dundee’s football parking zone?

Parking has been a hot topic in Dundee in recent weeks.

Several residents have hit out after receiving tickets for parking on pavements.

That includes residents on Arklay Terrace, who have proposed a solution to council chiefs.

Meanwhile, Dundee FC and many of their fans have also criticised a football parking zone near the football stadiums – which could be extended.

The Courier has now obtained some key details about how parking tickets are policed in Dundee.

We submitted a Freedom of Information request to Dundee City Council in the context of the football parking zone, after fines rose by 25% last season.

Here, we set out the council’s answers to those questions.

How many attendants patrol the football parking zone on matchdays?

Data provided by the council in its FOI response shows that anywhere between one and four wardens patrol the area on matchdays.

During the 2023/24 season, the council started by deploying four wardens to most games, but this dropped to two – and even one for a Dundee v Rangers game – as the season progressed.

For the second season of the rules being enforced – 2024/25 – the council only deployed one or two parking attendants to games between August and January.

However, from February onwards, all but one game had four wardens in attendance.

For the first six games of the 2025/26 season, the council once again deployed four wardens, except for the friendly between United and Oldham on July 19, when two attendants monitored the area.

How many additional parking wardens are on shift for matchdays?

The council says: “Parking attendants on shift are resourced to the enforcement of the football parking zone, rather than additional resources deployed.”

What times are the shifts for Dundee parking wardens?

The local authority says: “Parking attendants carry out enforcement between 8am and 6pm and operate an overlapping early and late shift.

“Enforcement activity after 6pm is undertaken as overtime.”

How many wardens normally work each shift?

The council says: “The number of parking attendants employed by the council fluctuates throughout the year due to staff attrition and turnover.

“Typically, between six and 12 parking attendants will be operating each day, dependent on establishment levels and annual leave.”

How does the council decide where to deploy parking attendants?

The council says that parking attendants routinely cover the city centre, Perth Road, and central Broughty Ferry and “rotate attendance at outlying areas of the city”.

Wardens also react to reports of parking rules being breached throughout the city.

