5 reasons Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone has provoked controversy

For six years, it has been the hot topic in Arbroath.

On August 1 2019, then Scottish Government transport secretary Michael Matheson was in Perth to unveil £60 million for the Sustrans Places for Everyone programme.

With a £7m slice of that funding, the Angus town was the big winner.

The A92 through the centre of Arbroath was the focus. And six years on, the active travel scheme is now open.

Not to universal acclaim, but instead the divided opinions of many who have not been slow to air their views throughout the entire journey.

However, many are willing A Place for Everyone to deliver the transformational benefits it was designed to achieve.

We have taken a look at some of the bumps in the road en route to its completion.

1. Community consultation

How local views were gathered, considered and used remains a bone of contention for many.

Consultants appointed to design the scheme staged a number of community consultation events.

But the Covid-19 pandemic definitely had an impact on getting out into the town to really learn what people thought.

Some believed – and still do – the A92 project design was a fait accompli from the start.

And was just 200 views in 18 months for an excellent fly-through video a reflection of public apathy, a lack of promotion for the scheme – or both?

2. Cost

Sustrans rode into Arbroath on the largest gift horse the town has ever seen. An initial £7m cash pledge rose to £9m.

When costs went up even further, the Scottish Government-backed charity picked up the tab.

However, Angus Council had to find £4m from its own public purse to unlock the investment.

No small change for an authority with a gargantuan budget black hole it is now trying to plug with measures such as an 11% council tax rise.

3. Political games

A scheme designed to encourage walking, cycling and wheeling became a political football.

It was backed during a term of coalition control in the council.

At that time, the opposition SNP group wanted it delayed. It said £4m was too much for a “want not a need”.

After the SNP regained control of the authority in 2022, they u-turned and it remained in the council’s spending plans.

4. Town centre upheaval

Construction of A Place for Everyone was due to last 77 weeks.

Contractor Balfour Beatty brought the town’s biggest infrastructure project in six weeks ahead of schedule.

Such a major scheme will bring a degree of disruption for road users and locals.

And while inconvenience is not a quantifiable cost, there are town centre businesses which saw trade fall by as much as 50%.

5. Was it worth it?

The answer to that question depends on where you look – as it has from the start.

Naysayers are still easy to find, largely behind keyboards.

Equally, there are many who like the new look and are using it as it was designed.

Sustrans will tally up cyclist numbers as one indicator of success.

But the roadworks signs coming down on Burnside Drive must surely be only the beginning of a journey where the answer lies a long way down the road.