5 reasons Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone has provoked controversy

The town centre active travel scheme has opened to the mix of local opinion which has accompanied the A92 initiative from its beginnings.

A Place for Everyone came into operation on Burnside Drive in Arbroath this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A Place for Everyone came into operation on Burnside Drive in Arbroath this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

For six years, it has been the hot topic in Arbroath.

On August 1 2019, then Scottish Government transport secretary Michael Matheson was in Perth to unveil £60 million for the Sustrans Places for Everyone programme.

With a £7m slice of that funding, the Angus town was the big winner.

The A92 through the centre of Arbroath was the focus. And six years on, the active travel scheme is now open.

Arbroath active travel scheme.
A Place for Everyone hopes to transform Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Not to universal acclaim, but instead the divided opinions of many who have not been slow to air their views throughout the entire journey.

However, many are willing A Place for Everyone to deliver the transformational benefits it was designed to achieve.

We have taken a look at some of the bumps in the road en route to its completion.

1. Community consultation

How local views were gathered, considered and used remains a bone of contention for many.

Consultants appointed to design the scheme staged a number of community consultation events.

But the Covid-19 pandemic definitely had an impact on getting out into the town to really learn what people thought.

Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme trial
A Place for Everyone trial was held in 2021. Image: Paul Reid

Some believed – and still do – the A92 project design was a fait accompli from the start.

And was just 200 views in 18 months for an excellent fly-through video a reflection of public apathy, a lack of promotion for the scheme – or both?

2. Cost

Sustrans rode into Arbroath on the largest gift horse the town has ever seen. An initial £7m cash pledge rose to £9m.

When costs went up even further, the Scottish Government-backed charity picked up the tab.

However, Angus Council had to find £4m from its own public purse to unlock the investment.

No small change for an authority with a gargantuan budget black hole it is now trying to plug with measures such as an 11% council tax rise.

3. Political games

A scheme designed to encourage walking, cycling and wheeling became a political football.

It was backed during a term of coalition control in the council.

At that time, the opposition SNP group wanted it delayed. It said £4m was too much for a “want not a need”.

After the SNP regained control of the authority in 2022, they u-turned and it remained in the council’s spending plans.

4. Town centre upheaval

Construction of A Place for Everyone was due to last 77 weeks.

Contractor Balfour Beatty brought the town’s biggest infrastructure project in six weeks ahead of schedule.

Arbroath Place for Everyone active travel construction work.
Businesses near Arbroath harbour felt the impact of the construction phase. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Such a major scheme will bring a degree of disruption for road users and locals.

And while inconvenience is not a quantifiable cost, there are town centre businesses which saw trade fall by as much as 50%.

5. Was it worth it?

The answer to that question depends on where you look – as it has from the start.

Naysayers are still easy to find, largely behind keyboards.

Guthrie Port in Arbroath
The end of the cycle path at Guthrie Port in Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Equally, there are many who like the new look and are using it as it was designed.

Sustrans will tally up cyclist numbers as one indicator of success.

But the roadworks signs coming down on Burnside Drive must surely be only the beginning of a journey where the answer lies a long way down the road.

