First look as US-themed restaurant Buck’s Bar opens in St Andrews

Popular restaurant chain Buck’s Bar has opened in St Andrews.

The American-themed bar and restaurant chain has several outlets in Glasgow and Edinburgh and is known for its fried chicken and huge portions.

Buck’s Bar announced plans for its first venue outside the central belt in May, at the former Ziggy’s restaurant on Murray Place.

It came after the rock-themed restaurant closed after 42 years in May.

Opening at noon on Friday, the owner of Buck’s Bar, Michael Bergson, said it was an “honour” to take over from the “St Andrews institution”.

He told The Courier: “The restaurant has been buzzing today.

“It’s an honour to be taking over from St Andrew’s institution Ziggy’s, and it’s great to open the doors to the people of St Andrews today.

“We’re already fully booked for tonight, and Saturday is getting that way, too.

“I’m really excited to see the locals embrace what we have to offer.”

Buck’s Bar describes itself as a rock ‘n’ roll bar specialising in authentic buttermilk fried chicken, real wings, craft brews and Bourbon.

