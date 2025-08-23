‘Frustrated’ residents quiz charity chief over Dundee drug recovery village plans

‘Frustrated’ Mill o’ Mains residents have quizzed charity chiefs over plans for a Dundee drug recovery village to be built close to their homes.

In July The Courier revealed that the former bowling green in the area had been chosen for the £2.3 million recovery village planned for the city.

The project is the brainchild of charity Social Bite, who set up a similar project in Edinburgh aiming to help homeless people in the city move into permanent accommodation.

It is proposed that Dundee’s recovery village will have 10 single-occupancy modern “nest houses” and a 10-bed shared accommodation facility.

The charity have confirmed a full planning application seeking permission for the project is likely to be submitted to the council before Christmas.

Residents quiz Social Bite chief

But the plans have been fiercely opposed by those in the Mill o’ Mains community.

On Friday, a town hall style meeting was held with residents and representatives of Social Bite, including the founder Josh Littlejohn.

During the meeting, which was held at the Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park, locals quizzed him over the plans.

A key concern of residents was that the chosen location was the wrong site for the village – with one attendee saying people were being “set up to fail”.

This, they say, is due to the the “high anti-social and drug related incidents” that occur in the area.

In response, Mr Littlejohn outlined the other sites looked at for the village included Caird Park, Myrekirk Road, Jack Martin Way and Forties Road but had been ruled out.

However, the Mill o’ Mains site was earmarked after Dundee City Council highlighted it as a potential location.

Relapse questions raised

Another question repeatedly raised was what would happen if a village resident relapses.

Dave Barrie, former service manager at charity We Are With You who is now working with the Social Bite project, outlined that if someone “cannot stop using substances” they would be removed from the village.

But the meeting attendees questioned where exactly these people would be moved, with one saying there was a “lack of safeguarding” in the plans.

‘We made clear our concerns’

In a statement provided to The Courier after the meeting, local residents said they did not oppose the idea of the recovery village but expressed their frustration over “unanswered questions”.

A spokesperson for the local residents group said: “After meeting with representatives of Social Bite at the town hall event, many questions remain unanswered.

“Further to this, many questions previously answered by Social Bite have been re-answered but with different answers this time, leading to further confusion, mistrust, and frustration.

“We made it clear that our concerns are with the location and, therefore, safeguarding and environmental concerns.

“We do not oppose recovery, and we are certainly not “miseducated” as a Social Bite representative has stated in the media.

“Social Bite continue to compare the Dundee proposal with their Edinburgh site. However, this is not apples for apples.

“This further frustrates local residents considering Edinburgh is homelessness and not drug and alcohol and not positioned directly adjacent to a play park in an area with high anti-social and drug related incidents and vulnerable people in our community.

“Placing this proposal on our usable green space is not only irresponsible but shows a blatant disregard to the local residents.

“We have repeatedly asked specific questions regarding the proposal and have had nothing but digression in return.

“We have explicitly asked Social Bite to invite key council contacts and care provider partners along to this meeting with no commitment from them.

“This is clearly an emotive proposal, and we urge Social Bite to return to DCC with a proposal of an industrial site where valuable green space will not be lost and communities will not be put at unnecessary risk.”