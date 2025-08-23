‘Frustrated’ residents quiz charity chief over Dundee drug recovery village plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Frustrated’ residents quiz charity chief over Dundee drug recovery village plans

A town hall style meeting was held on Friday where Mill o' Mains locals quizzed Social Bite founder Josh Littlejohn.

By Laura Devlin
A town hall meeting was held on Friday to discuss the recovery village plans. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Frustrated’ Mill o’ Mains residents have quizzed charity chiefs over plans for a Dundee drug recovery village to be built close to their homes.

In July The Courier revealed that the former bowling green in the area had been chosen for the £2.3 million recovery village planned for the city.

The project is the brainchild of charity Social Bite, who set up a similar project in Edinburgh aiming to help homeless people in the city move into permanent accommodation.

It is proposed that Dundee’s recovery village will have 10 single-occupancy modern “nest houses” and a 10-bed shared accommodation facility.

The charity have confirmed a full planning application seeking permission for the project is likely to be submitted to the council before Christmas.

Residents quiz Social Bite chief

But the plans have been fiercely opposed by those in the Mill o’ Mains community.

On Friday, a town hall style meeting was held with residents and representatives of Social Bite, including the founder Josh Littlejohn.

During the meeting, which was held at the Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park,  locals quizzed him over the plans.

Josh Littlejohn at Dundee recovery village site in Mill o' Mains.
Josh Littlejohn at Dundee recovery village site. Image: Social Bite.

A key concern of residents was that the chosen location was the wrong site for the village – with one attendee saying people were being “set up to fail”.

This, they say, is due to the the “high anti-social and drug related incidents” that occur  in the area.

In response, Mr Littlejohn outlined the other sites looked at for the village included Caird Park, Myrekirk Road, Jack Martin Way and Forties Road but had been ruled out.

However, the Mill o’ Mains site was earmarked after Dundee City Council highlighted it as a potential location.

Relapse questions raised

Another question repeatedly raised was what would happen if a village resident relapses.

Dave Barrie, former service manager at charity We Are With You who is now working with the Social Bite project, outlined that if someone “cannot stop using substances” they would be removed from the village.

An artist’s impression of the Dundee Recovery Village. Image: Social Bite.

But the meeting attendees questioned where exactly these people would be moved, with one saying there was a “lack of safeguarding” in the plans.

‘We made clear our concerns’

In a statement provided to The Courier after the meeting, local residents said they did not oppose the idea of the recovery village but expressed their frustration over “unanswered questions”.

A spokesperson for the local residents group said: “After meeting with representatives of Social Bite at the town hall event, many questions remain unanswered.

“Further to this, many questions previously answered by Social Bite have been re-answered but with different answers this time, leading to further confusion, mistrust, and frustration.

“We made it clear that our concerns are with the location and, therefore, safeguarding and environmental concerns.

Mill O Mains residents at a previous meeting held to discuss the recovery village plans. Image: DC Thomson.

“We do not oppose recovery, and we are certainly not “miseducated” as a Social Bite representative has stated in the media.

“Social Bite continue to compare the Dundee proposal with their Edinburgh site. However, this is not apples for apples.

“This further frustrates local residents considering Edinburgh is homelessness and not drug and alcohol and not positioned directly adjacent to a play park in an area with high anti-social and drug related incidents and vulnerable people in our community.

“Placing this proposal on our usable green space is not only irresponsible but shows a blatant disregard to the local residents.

“We have repeatedly asked specific questions regarding the proposal and have had nothing but digression in return.

“We have explicitly asked Social Bite to invite key council contacts and care provider partners along to this meeting with no commitment from them.

“This is clearly an emotive proposal, and we urge Social Bite to return to DCC with a proposal of an industrial site where valuable green space will not be lost and communities will not be put at unnecessary risk.”

