‘Shock’ as Angus Carers Centre forced to shut after infestation of rats

The owner of the Angus Carers Centre building has told of their shock after it was forced to close due to an infestation of rats.

On Thursday, the Arbroath service announced on Facebook that its offices would be shut due to the landlord completing “essential maintenance”.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, informed The Courier that an infestation caused the closure.

They said: “I live in the houses looking down on the centre.

“There are rats running around everywhere.

“There was a council car there on Thursday with a woman in a white coat and three pest control vans.

“Lots of black boxes could be seen around the building.

“The place is rancid with rats and mice – you can see through the windows.”

The resident first became aware of the rodents on Monday.

They said pest control officers spent nearly nine hours working on the building.

They also added that “horrific” smells were coming from an overflowing skip in the car park.

Varasani Properties, who own the building, confirmed the centre was shut due to an infestation.

They became aware of a rodent infestation around the start of last week.

Director Dhanji Varasani said: “This incident has come as a total shock to us all very recently.

“We believe that the level of rodent activity suggests that most likely all properties in the vicinity are also being affected to varying degrees.”

Despite Dhanji’s claims, other businesses nearby told The Courier they were not aware of the issue.

Dhanji said: “Varasani Properties Limited, as landlords of the premises, are doing all we can by working closely with Angus Council environmental health, pest control contractors and tenants to resolve this speedily to restore service as soon as possible.”

Angus Carers Centre’s Facebook post on Thursday said: “Our offices remain closed due to the landlord completing essential maintenance.

“However, all of our staff are still available if you require any support. Please contact your worker directly or call 01241 439157 or email enquiries@anguscarers.org.uk.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

An Angus Council spokesperson confirmed they had been advised of the infestation and are supporting the landlords with the clearing.