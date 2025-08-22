‘Shock’ as Angus Carers Centre forced to shut after infestation of rats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

‘Shock’ as Angus Carers Centre forced to shut after infestation of rats

Pest control staff have been seen entering the building.

By Ben MacDonald
Angus Carers Centre.
The Arbroath offices are closed due to the infestation. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The owner of the Angus Carers Centre building has told of their shock after it was forced to close due to an infestation of rats.

On Thursday, the Arbroath service announced on Facebook that its offices would be shut due to the landlord completing “essential maintenance”.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, informed The Courier that an infestation caused the closure.

They said: “I live in the houses looking down on the centre.

“There are rats running around everywhere.

“There was a council car there on Thursday with a woman in a white coat and three pest control vans.

“Lots of black boxes could be seen around the building.

“The place is rancid with rats and mice – you can see through the windows.”

The resident first became aware of the rodents on Monday.

They said pest control officers spent nearly nine hours working on the building.

They also added that “horrific” smells were coming from an overflowing skip in the car park.

Angus Carers Centre closes due to rat infestation

Varasani Properties, who own the building, confirmed the centre was shut due to an infestation.

They became aware of a rodent infestation around the start of last week.

Director Dhanji Varasani said: “This incident has come as a total shock to us all very recently.

“We believe that the level of rodent activity suggests that most likely all properties in the vicinity are also being affected to varying degrees.”

A skip was seen closed off at the Angus Carers Centre car park on Friday.
A skip was seen closed off at the centre’s car park on Friday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Despite Dhanji’s claims, other businesses nearby told The Courier they were not aware of the issue.

Dhanji said: “Varasani Properties Limited, as landlords of the premises, are doing all we can by working closely with Angus Council environmental health, pest control contractors and tenants to resolve this speedily to restore service as soon as possible.”

Angus Carers Centre’s Facebook post on Thursday said: “Our offices remain closed due to the landlord completing essential maintenance.

“However, all of our staff are still available if you require any support. Please contact your worker directly or call 01241 439157 or email enquiries@anguscarers.org.uk.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

An Angus Council spokesperson confirmed they had been advised of the infestation and are supporting the landlords with the clearing.

Conversation