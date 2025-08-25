5 of Glenrothes’ most controversial planning applications

It’s two months since Poundstretcher received the green light to move to bigger Glenrothes premises.

The discount retailer already has a store in the town’s Pentland Park.

However, its move to the former Xtreme Trampoline Park premises across the road will allow The Range to move into Poundstretcher’s current base.

A planning application submitted by retail park owners Columbia Threadneedle was originally refused before being granted on appeal.

But what exactly was the issue with the bid?

And have any other Glenrothes planning applications run foul of the council or communities?

1. Poundstretcher and The Range

The Poundstretcher plan to take over the old trampoline park emerged in 2023.

Columbia Threadneedle said the move to the 18,000 sq ft unit would clear the way for The Range.

And this would ensure the retail park’s long-term viability.

However, planners blocked the move, saying it could threaten the town centre.

Fife Council said Pentland Park should only be used for non-food retail.

A second bid was also thrown out earlier this year.

But Columbia Threadneedle won the battle following an appeal.

It argued there were no suitable town centre sites available.

And a planning statement added: “Due to their scale and nature, the proposals are unlikely to be a material threat to the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre.”

2. Glenrothes crematorium planning application

Plans for a crematorium and construction skills academy caused an outcry when they were lodged in 2023.

Respect Developments wanted to create memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and new vehicular access at Southfield Industrial Estate.

The application also included a construction skills academy and talk of 100 new jobs.

However, despite assurances it would be “a nice quiet neighbour” and address long waits for funerals, it attracted 116 local objections.

Councillors backed officers’ refusal recommendation in May last year.

However, local relief was short-lived when the Scottish Government overturned the decision, saying there was no justification for refusal.

Respect Developments director Steven McGhee said at the time: “I know it doesn’t have 100% support but I’m hopeful it will be good for the area.”

3. Milldeans housing application

A major housing bid for Milldeans Farm proved to be one of Glenrothes most controversial planning applications.

Hallam Land Management wanted to build 350 homes at the site between Glenrothes and Leslie.

However, it prompted fears the development would “subsume” Leslie if it was approved.

Milldeans plans were originally refused in 2016 but resurrected four years later.

Developers said it would bring £50 million of investment and provide housing for more than 1,000 residents.

However, devastated resident Jenny Litster said: “The development is set to tarmac the entire valley.”

Three years of discussion between council planners and Hallam failed to reach consensus and the plan was eventually withdrawn.

4. Glenrothes biomass plant

Residents declared victory in 2017 when plans for a second Glenrothes biomass plant were withdrawn.

The decision followed a huge wave of public objection which saw locals pack a public meeting to vent their anger.

And 280 formal objections were lodged in just one week.

The 19.8 megawatt plant would have been sited on Fife Council land in the Southfield area of Glenrothes.

However, planners rejected the Sainc Energy Ltd bid because of concerns for air quality, the environment, neighbouring businesses and the threat of flooding.

5. Sainsbury’s Glenrothes planning application

Sainsbury’s lodged a planning application to take over the closed Homebase store in Pentland Retail Park in December.

However, the bid has attracted an objection from Morrison’s which fears it will take custom from its town centre store.

Kingdom Shopping Centre owner Focus Fund, has also objected.

It wans to redevelop Albany Gate and says attracting one of the big four supermarkets is essential to its viability.

Focus Fund’s official objection says: “If Sainsbury’s were to open a food store at the Saltire Retail Park, the potential regeneration of the town centre will be directly prejudiced.”

Council planners are still considering the application and have asked for an extension to the normal time period for a decision.