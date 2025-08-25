5 of Glenrothes’ most controversial planning applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of Glenrothes’ most controversial planning applications

The Courier takes a look at the developments which have caused bother over the years.

An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes, one of the town's most controversial planning applications. Image: Dignity Plc
An artist impression of the entrance to the proposed new crematorium building in Glenrothes. Image: Dignity Plc
By Claire Warrender

It’s two months since Poundstretcher received the green light to move to bigger Glenrothes premises.

The discount retailer already has a store in the town’s Pentland Park.

However, its move to the former Xtreme Trampoline Park premises across the road will allow The Range to move into Poundstretcher’s current base.

A planning application submitted by retail park owners Columbia Threadneedle was originally refused before being granted on appeal.

But what exactly was the issue with the bid?

And have any other Glenrothes planning applications run foul of the council or communities?

1. Poundstretcher and The Range

The Poundstretcher plan to take over the old trampoline park emerged in 2023.

Columbia Threadneedle said the move to the 18,000 sq ft unit would clear the way for The Range.

And this would ensure the retail park’s long-term viability.

Poundstretcher is opening a bigger store in Glenrothes. Image: DC Thomson

However, planners blocked the move, saying it could threaten the town centre.

Fife Council said Pentland Park should only be used for non-food retail.

A second bid was also thrown out earlier this year.

But Columbia Threadneedle won the battle following an appeal.

It argued there were no suitable town centre sites available.

And a planning statement added: “Due to their scale and nature, the proposals are unlikely to be a material threat to the vitality and viability of Glenrothes town centre.”

2. Glenrothes crematorium planning application

Plans for a crematorium and construction skills academy caused an outcry when they were lodged in 2023.

Respect Developments wanted to create memorial gardens, 193 parking spaces and new vehicular access at Southfield Industrial Estate.

The application also included a construction skills academy and talk of 100 new jobs.

Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
The crematorium planning application proved unpopular. Image: Dignity Plc

However, despite assurances it would be “a nice quiet neighbour” and address long waits for funerals, it attracted 116 local objections.

Councillors backed officers’ refusal recommendation in May last year.

However, local relief was short-lived when the Scottish Government overturned the decision, saying there was no justification for refusal.

Respect Developments director Steven McGhee said at the time: “I know it doesn’t have 100% support but I’m hopeful it will be good for the area.”

3. Milldeans housing application

A major housing bid for Milldeans Farm proved to be one of Glenrothes most controversial planning applications.

Hallam Land Management wanted to build 350 homes at the site between Glenrothes and Leslie.

However, it prompted fears the development would “subsume” Leslie if it was approved.

Councillor Altany Craik at the controversial Milldeans site. It was one of Glenrothes biggest planning applications
Councillor Altany Craik at Milldeans in Glenrothes, the site of one of the towns most contested planning applications. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Milldeans plans were originally refused in 2016 but resurrected four years later.

Developers said it would bring £50 million of investment and provide housing for more than 1,000 residents.

However, devastated resident Jenny Litster said: “The development is set to tarmac the entire valley.”

Three years of discussion between council planners and Hallam failed to reach consensus and the plan was eventually withdrawn.

4. Glenrothes biomass plant

Residents declared victory in 2017 when plans for a second Glenrothes biomass plant were withdrawn.

The decision followed a huge wave of public objection which saw locals pack a public meeting to vent their anger.

And 280 formal objections were lodged in just one week.

The 19.8 megawatt plant would have been sited on Fife Council land in the Southfield area of Glenrothes.

However, planners rejected the Sainc Energy Ltd bid because of concerns for air quality, the environment, neighbouring businesses and the threat of flooding.

5. Sainsbury’s Glenrothes planning application

Sainsbury’s lodged a planning application to take over the closed Homebase store in Pentland Retail Park in December.

However, the bid has attracted an objection from Morrison’s which fears it will take custom from its town centre store.

Sainsbury's has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at the Saltire Retail Park.
Sainsbury’s has lodged plans to convert the former Homebase store in Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View

Kingdom Shopping Centre owner Focus Fund, has also objected.

It wans to redevelop Albany Gate and says attracting one of the big four supermarkets is essential to its viability.

Focus Fund’s official objection says: “If Sainsbury’s were to open a food store at the Saltire Retail Park, the potential regeneration of the town centre will be directly prejudiced.”

Council planners are still considering the application and have asked for an extension to the normal time period for a decision.

