Drivers delayed on A9 south of Perth for 2nd time in a day after crash

Drivers endured delays on the A9 south of Perth for the second time in a day after a crash.

The northbound carriageway was affected near Findo Gask between Forteviot and Kinkell Bridge.

The road was initally closed following the crash just before 3pm.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to expect delays before the road cleared at around 5pm.

The A9 south of Perth was shut northbound on Friday morning after another crash at Tibbermore, causing delays of 40 minutes.