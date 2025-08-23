Great pictures from 154th Glenisla Highland Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Great pictures from 154th Glenisla Highland Games

The Angus event enjoyed a good turnout of spectators and competitors for its traditional Friday afternoon slot.

Forter Haugh in Glenisla is a splendid setting for a Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Forter Haugh in Glenisla is a splendid setting for a Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & kimcessford

Glenisla Highland Games has lived up to its long-held reputation as a friendly gathering in a stunning setting.

On Friday, the 154th games took its traditional late August Friday slot on the calendar for competitors and spectators from home and abroad.

The games start with a parade to the Forter Haugh field beside the River Isla.

From then on it is a feast of entertainment for those on the spectator banking as heavyweights, pipers and dancers all compete for prizes.

The always popular children’s races were a favourite again this year.

The gathering’s energetic finale is the hill race up 744-metre Mount Blair which overlooks the games field.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the atmosphere of Glenisla Highland Games.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Bruce Robb in the local heavweight 28lb weight for distance competition.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Fraser McLean competes in the solo piping.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Pipers lead the parade of the games banner by Isla Primary School pupils.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Anna Kunnerlow from Germany in the solo piping competition.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Precision in the Highland Fling.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Sophie Bowler watches carefully as she tries to Splat the Rat in one of the fun games at the gathering.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Pipers waiting to play.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Launching the 28lb weight for distance.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Isla Primary School pupils with the Glenisla Games standard.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Kyle Randalls throwing the 28lb stone.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
A piper in the reel competition.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Everyone gets a good view at Glenisla.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
On the boards.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Cecilia and Maud Edwards enjoying games day.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
A happy spectator.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Waiting to dance.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Dundee City Pipe Band led the banner parade to open the games and played at the event. They are the only inclusive pipe band registered in the world.
Glenisla Highland Games 2025.
Jack and Callum Blair play hoopla with a deer’s antlers watched by Kevin Greig.

More from News

Edinburgh High Court sign
Trio jailed for Glenrothes machete attack on wrong man
The New Picture House in St Andrews is reopening soon
Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews sports bar and cinema to open within…
A Place for Everyone came into operation on Burnside Drive in Arbroath this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
5 reasons Arbroath’s £14m Place for Everyone has provoked controversy
The newly-formed Angus Pride group.
Angus Pride 2025: All you need to know about first event including line-up and…
Derek Shaw throwing sweets in the air
Dundee's 'Willy Wonka' sweetie boss on hanging up his apron after 65 years
David Huisman who owns Perthshire Garden Railway.
What inspired Auchterarder family to build 1,200m model railway in their garden?
The newly-opened learning campus has been built beside the former Monifieth High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
What next for old Monifieth High School as drone footage captures new £66.5m campus…
Ali and John Easson in their crop of hemp, near Kirriemuir
Angus 'hemprepreneur' hosts 'wonder crop' open day
Finn Nixon with the Ember bus at Aberdeen Airport. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
I took the new Ember bus from Dundee to Aberdeen Airport - did the…
Fans of Raith Rovers ahead of the Fife Derby at Starks Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best photos as fans turn out for first Fife derby of season

Conversation