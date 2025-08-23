Great pictures from 154th Glenisla Highland Games

Glenisla Highland Games has lived up to its long-held reputation as a friendly gathering in a stunning setting.

On Friday, the 154th games took its traditional late August Friday slot on the calendar for competitors and spectators from home and abroad.

The games start with a parade to the Forter Haugh field beside the River Isla.

From then on it is a feast of entertainment for those on the spectator banking as heavyweights, pipers and dancers all compete for prizes.

The always popular children’s races were a favourite again this year.

The gathering’s energetic finale is the hill race up 744-metre Mount Blair which overlooks the games field.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the atmosphere of Glenisla Highland Games.