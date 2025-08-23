News Great pictures from 154th Glenisla Highland Games The Angus event enjoyed a good turnout of spectators and competitors for its traditional Friday afternoon slot. Forter Haugh in Glenisla is a splendid setting for a Highland Games. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Graham Brown & kimcessford August 23 2025, 6:00am August 23 2025, 6:00am Share Great pictures from 154th Glenisla Highland Games Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5316581/glenisla-highland-games-picture-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Glenisla Highland Games has lived up to its long-held reputation as a friendly gathering in a stunning setting. On Friday, the 154th games took its traditional late August Friday slot on the calendar for competitors and spectators from home and abroad. The games start with a parade to the Forter Haugh field beside the River Isla. From then on it is a feast of entertainment for those on the spectator banking as heavyweights, pipers and dancers all compete for prizes. The always popular children’s races were a favourite again this year. The gathering’s energetic finale is the hill race up 744-metre Mount Blair which overlooks the games field. Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the atmosphere of Glenisla Highland Games. Bruce Robb in the local heavweight 28lb weight for distance competition. Fraser McLean competes in the solo piping. Pipers lead the parade of the games banner by Isla Primary School pupils. Anna Kunnerlow from Germany in the solo piping competition. Precision in the Highland Fling. Sophie Bowler watches carefully as she tries to Splat the Rat in one of the fun games at the gathering. Pipers waiting to play. Launching the 28lb weight for distance. Isla Primary School pupils with the Glenisla Games standard. Kyle Randalls throwing the 28lb stone. A piper in the reel competition. Everyone gets a good view at Glenisla. On the boards. Cecilia and Maud Edwards enjoying games day. A happy spectator. Waiting to dance. Dundee City Pipe Band led the banner parade to open the games and played at the event. They are the only inclusive pipe band registered in the world. Jack and Callum Blair play hoopla with a deer’s antlers watched by Kevin Greig.
