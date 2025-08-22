Dundee city centre ‘street fight’ sparks police response

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Dundee city centre ‘street fight’ sparks police response

Police attended Commercial Street shortly after 4pm on Friday.

By Andrew Robson & James Simpson
Paramedics are also at the scene.
Paramedics are also at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Police and paramedics descended on Dundee city centre after a “street fight”.

Emergency services were called to Commercial Street shortly after 4pm on Friday.

Two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene, close to the junction with High Street.

One man said he’d heard a commotion before seeing a man lying on the road.

Police at the scene on Commercial Street.
Police at the scene on Commercial Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He added: “It appeared five younger lads were involved before they went off in the direction of the Hilltown.”

The Courier reporter, James Simpson, was at the scene.

He said: “Two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene.

“Police are taking statements from diners at the Beans and Berries cafe on Commercial Street.

Two police cars at the scene on Commercial Street in Dundee City Centre
Two police cars at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“One man has blood on his shirt and was being checked over by a paramedic.

“Another gentleman was taken into the ambulance and is being checked at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Friday officers received a report of an assault on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2405 of  August 22 2025.”

Conversation