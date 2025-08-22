Dundee city centre ‘street fight’ sparks police response

Police and paramedics descended on Dundee city centre after a “street fight”.

Emergency services were called to Commercial Street shortly after 4pm on Friday.

Two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene, close to the junction with High Street.

One man said he’d heard a commotion before seeing a man lying on the road.

He added: “It appeared five younger lads were involved before they went off in the direction of the Hilltown.”

The Courier reporter, James Simpson, was at the scene.

He said: “Two police cars and an ambulance are at the scene.

“Police are taking statements from diners at the Beans and Berries cafe on Commercial Street.

“One man has blood on his shirt and was being checked over by a paramedic.

“Another gentleman was taken into the ambulance and is being checked at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55pm on Friday officers received a report of an assault on Commercial Street, Dundee.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 2405 of August 22 2025.”