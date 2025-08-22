Planned changes at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout cancelled days before start date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planned changes at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout cancelled days before start date

Overnight roadworks to change the lane markings and signs were set to being on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Changes are planned for lane markings at the Swallow Roundabout.
Changes are planned for lane markings at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Planned changes at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been cancelled just days before they were set to begin.

Overnight roadworks to change lane markings and signs at the junction were due to start on Monday (August 25).

It followed a safety audit, which branded the new roundabout layout “confusing” and said it could lead to crashes.

However, the overnight works have now been postponed.

Swallow Roundabout roadworks cancelled

Springfield Properties has been overseeing the work at the Swallow Roundabout as part of its Western Gateway development.

The developer says permission has not been received in time for the works to commence.

An email update sent by Springfield on Friday said: “We had previously informed you that we would carry out remedial items over the next two weeks at the Swallow Roundabout – including alterations to signage and road marking work.

The Swallow Roundabout in Dundee.
The Swallow Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Kim/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately, the necessary permissions have not been received in time to achieve the planned start date of August 25.

“Our Contractor is liaising with all parties involved to secure the required permissions and agree a new date for the works to commence.”

“To confirm, there will be no works taking place at the Swallow Roundabout on the week commencing August 25”.

The approaches to the roundabout will remain open as normal.

Springfield has not provided another start date for the works.

