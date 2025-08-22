Planned changes at Dundee’s Swallow Roundabout cancelled days before start date

Planned changes at the Swallow Roundabout in Dundee have been cancelled just days before they were set to begin.

Overnight roadworks to change lane markings and signs at the junction were due to start on Monday (August 25).

It followed a safety audit, which branded the new roundabout layout “confusing” and said it could lead to crashes.

However, the overnight works have now been postponed.

Swallow Roundabout roadworks cancelled

Springfield Properties has been overseeing the work at the Swallow Roundabout as part of its Western Gateway development.

The developer says permission has not been received in time for the works to commence.

An email update sent by Springfield on Friday said: “We had previously informed you that we would carry out remedial items over the next two weeks at the Swallow Roundabout – including alterations to signage and road marking work.

“Unfortunately, the necessary permissions have not been received in time to achieve the planned start date of August 25.

“Our Contractor is liaising with all parties involved to secure the required permissions and agree a new date for the works to commence.”

“To confirm, there will be no works taking place at the Swallow Roundabout on the week commencing August 25”.

The approaches to the roundabout will remain open as normal.

Springfield has not provided another start date for the works.