Stirling Planning Ahead: Dog training and day care centre expansion plan

Former Buchlyvie coffee shop to become flats

Regular readers of Planning Ahead might remember an April application requesting permission to convert two flats and a vacant coffee shop in Buchlyvie into new homes.

Stirling Council has approved the plan, which was submitted by Asif Rasool, the owner of Buchlyvie’s Costcutter shop.

The building on Main Street will be turned into five new dwellings, with four flats on the ground floor and one above.

According to the designs, three of the homes will be three-bedroom properties, while two will have one bedroom.

The existing courtyard area will be upgraded with a gravel finish to provide off-road parking.

A communal garden area will be available for residents, along with an external storage shed and bike storage.

Planning reference: 25/00144/FUL

Stirling dog training and day care centre expansion plans

Dog training and care business Stirling Dog Behavioural Centre has submitted an expansion plan to the council.

Owner Elizabeth Watt is seeking permission to expand her dog training and education facility on Bandeath Industrial Estate by refurbishing existing buildings, as well as constructing three new shelters.

According to the application, Mrs Watt has already begun using vacant buildings (previously designated for storage and office space) and associated land on the site.

However, the three proposed new structures, referred to as ‘agri shelters’, have not yet been built.

More covered space would allow training classes and ‘puppy playgroup’ to take place indoors, reducing the chance of last-minute cancellation due to bad or extreme weather.

An on-site dog grooming room and a shop selling treats and toys are also factored into the plans.

Planning reference: 25/00080/FUL

