Stirling Planning Ahead: Dog training and day care centre expansion plan

A new proposal could be popular with some of Stirling's four-legged residents - and their owners.

By Alex Watson
'Puppy playgroup' could take place indoors if plans are approved. Image: rosemaryandpine/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
It’s time for Planning Ahead, The Courier’s round-up of the latest Stirling Council planning applications you should know about.

A past Buchlyvie proposal has been given the green light, and there’s something new in the works which might appeal to dog owners.

Read on to find out more.

Former Buchlyvie coffee shop to become flats

The building has not been used as a coffee shop for some time. Image: Google Street View

Regular readers of Planning Ahead might remember an April application requesting permission to convert two flats and a vacant coffee shop in Buchlyvie into new homes.

Stirling Council has approved the plan, which was submitted by Asif Rasool, the owner of Buchlyvie’s Costcutter shop.

The building on Main Street will be turned into five new dwellings, with four flats on the ground floor and one above.

According to the designs, three of the homes will be three-bedroom properties, while two will have one bedroom.

The existing courtyard area will be upgraded with a gravel finish to provide off-road parking.

A communal garden area will be available for residents, along with an external storage shed and bike storage.

Planning reference: 25/00144/FUL

Stirling dog training and day care centre expansion plans

Stirling Dog Behavioural Centre on Bandeath Industrial Estate. Image: Google Street View

Dog training and care business Stirling Dog Behavioural Centre has submitted an expansion plan to the council.

Owner Elizabeth Watt is seeking permission to expand her dog training and education facility on Bandeath Industrial Estate by refurbishing existing buildings, as well as constructing three new shelters.

According to the application, Mrs Watt has already begun using vacant buildings (previously designated for storage and office space) and associated land on the site.

However, the three proposed new structures, referred to as ‘agri shelters’, have not yet been built.

More covered space would allow training classes and ‘puppy playgroup’ to take place indoors, reducing the chance of last-minute cancellation due to bad or extreme weather.

An on-site dog grooming room and a shop selling treats and toys are also factored into the plans.

Planning reference: 25/00080/FUL

You can see the plans here:

Buchlyvie coffee shop conversion

Dog training and day care centre proposal

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

