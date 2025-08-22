Perth anti-asylum protesters are the real safety risk, say councillors

Perth and Kinross Council says there is “no evidence” that asylum seekers pose a safety threat, while instead pointing the finger at those who oppose them.

In a second statement issued on Friday, councillors hit out at those protesting against the accommodation of asylum seekers in Perth.

It comes ahead of a second planned protest in two weeks outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth on Saturday.

Perth Against Racism has organised a counter-protest in response.

The joint statement says those protesting the accommodation of asylum seekers do so “under the guise of public safety or protection with no local factual evidence.”

The Councillors, who are members of the Perth and Kinross Community Justice and Safety Partnership, rejected insinuations that accommodating asylum seekers in hotels puts the community at risk.

‘No evidence’ asylum seekers pose safety threat in Perth

The statement reads: “There is no evidence that those seeking asylum, who are accommodated in Perth are, or have been, a higher risk to Community Safety in Perth and Kinross.

“Those who are protesting against the accommodation of asylum seekers in Perth under the guise of public safety or protection, do so with no local factual evidence.

“Instead, the use of misinformation and misdirection risks achieving the exact opposite, creating heightened tensions and concerns.

“This only serves to undermine Community Safety, not improve it.

“Perth and Kinross Council together with other partners in the Community Justice and Safety Partnership work across services and communities to identify and address Community Safety concerns and issues as they arise and work with communities to reach resolution.

“To date, there have been no such issues in relation to asylum seekers who are accommodated in Perth.

“While we uphold the right to peaceful protest, we condemn the use of misinformation and misdirection to undermine public confidence in Community Safety.”

The joint statement by Councillor Peter Barrett, Councillor Sheila McCole and Bailie Mike Williamson comes hours after Perth city leaders urged residents to ignore “misinformation” about asylum seekers.

On Wednesday, the council released a 1,400-word response to some of the questions asked in a series of recent freedom of information requests about asylum seekers.

Council chiefs said speculation Perth could accommodate up to 250 extra people was false, earlier this month.

There are currently 191 asylum seekers housed at two hotels in the city, according to the local authority,