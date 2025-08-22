Perth anti-asylum protesters are the real safety risk, say councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth anti-asylum protesters are the real safety risk, say councillors

The local authority said those protesting do so "under the guise of public safety".

By Andrew Robson
Anti-immigration protesters in Perth on August 12.
Anti-asylum protesters in Perth on August 12. Image: Ethan Williams

Perth and Kinross Council says there is “no evidence” that asylum seekers pose a safety threat, while instead pointing the finger at those who oppose them.

In a second statement issued on Friday, councillors hit out at those protesting against the accommodation of asylum seekers in Perth.

It comes ahead of a second planned protest in two weeks outside the Radisson Hotel in Perth on Saturday.

Perth Against Racism has organised a counter-protest in response.

The joint statement says those protesting the accommodation of asylum seekers do so “under the guise of public safety or protection with no local factual evidence.”

The Councillors, who are members of the Perth and Kinross Community Justice and Safety Partnership, rejected insinuations that accommodating asylum seekers in hotels puts the community at risk.

‘No evidence’ asylum seekers pose safety threat in Perth

The statement reads: “There is no evidence that those seeking asylum, who are accommodated in Perth are, or have been, a higher risk to Community Safety in Perth and Kinross.

“Those who are protesting against the accommodation of asylum seekers in Perth under the guise of public safety or protection, do so with no local factual evidence.

“Instead, the use of misinformation and misdirection risks achieving the exact opposite, creating heightened tensions and concerns.

“This only serves to undermine Community Safety, not improve it.

The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth.
The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Perth and Kinross Council together with other partners in the Community Justice and Safety Partnership work across services and communities to identify and address Community Safety concerns and issues as they arise and work with communities to reach resolution.

“To date, there have been no such issues in relation to asylum seekers who are accommodated in Perth.

“While we uphold the right to peaceful protest, we condemn the use of misinformation and misdirection to undermine public confidence in Community Safety.”

The joint statement by Councillor Peter Barrett, Councillor Sheila McCole and Bailie Mike Williamson comes hours after Perth city leaders urged residents to ignore “misinformation” about asylum seekers.

On Wednesday, the council released a 1,400-word response to some of the questions asked in a series of recent freedom of information requests about asylum seekers.

Council chiefs said speculation Perth could accommodate up to 250 extra people was false, earlier this month. 

There are currently 191 asylum seekers housed at two hotels in the city, according to the local authority,

Conversation