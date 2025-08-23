News VIDEO: Moment mini ‘tornado’ picks up straw in Perthshire The dust devil was filmed in a farmer's field near Crieff. By Finn Nixon August 23 2025, 11:21am August 23 2025, 11:21am Share VIDEO: Moment mini ‘tornado’ picks up straw in Perthshire Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5316849/mini-tornado-straw-perthshire-field/ Copy Link 0 comment A video has captured the rare sight of a dust devil in a Perthshire field. The phenomenon, which looks similar to a small tornado, was filmed near Crieff by Andy Richardson, the owner of East Neuk Seafoods. Andy was out making seafood deliveries when he saw the dust devil around three miles east of Crieff. It could be seen lifting piles of straw several metres into the air in a rotating column. Andy described it as an “amazing sight”. Straw being flung into the air.: East Neuk Seafoods He added: “It was amazing to see. Seen lots previously but none so big.” According to the Met Office, dust devils most commonly form when strong updrafts are produced by dry ground conditions and high surface temperatures. They grow from the ground upwards, usually lasting only a few minutes and rarely causing significant damage. East Neuk Seafoods delivers fresh seafood across Fife and Perthshire and The Courier recently reviewed its £55 seafood boil.
