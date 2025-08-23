VIDEO: Moment mini ‘tornado’ picks up straw in Perthshire

A video has captured the rare sight of a dust devil in a Perthshire field.

The phenomenon, which looks similar to a small tornado, was filmed near Crieff by Andy Richardson, the owner of East Neuk Seafoods.

Andy was out making seafood deliveries when he saw the dust devil around three miles east of Crieff.

It could be seen lifting piles of straw several metres into the air in a rotating column.

Andy described it as an “amazing sight”.

He added: “It was amazing to see. Seen lots previously but none so big.”

According to the Met Office, dust devils most commonly form when strong updrafts are produced by dry ground conditions and high surface temperatures.

They grow from the ground upwards, usually lasting only a few minutes and rarely causing significant damage.

