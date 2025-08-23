Woman injured in Fife dog attacks as man, 24, charged

A 24-year-old man has been charged after two dogs attacked a woman in Fife.

Police were called to Carden Crescent in Cardenden just before 8pm on Friday following reports of a woman having been attacked by two dogs.

The woman was taken to the hospital following the incident.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection before being released on an undertaking.

Pictures shared on social media showed police in protective gear outside the property on Saturday morning.

Woman hospitalised after Cardenden dog attacks

The breed of the dogs has not been confirmed, but it’s understood they were of a bully-type appearance.

Police Scotland has been asked to confirm if the dogs have been destroyed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 7.55pm on Friday, we received a report of a woman having been attacked by two dogs on Carden Crescent, Cardenden, Lochgelly.

“The woman was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment and later released.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and released on an undertaking to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.”