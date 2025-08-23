Anti-immigration groups met by counter-protesters in tense Perth stand-off

A Perth hotel has been targeted by a second anti-immigration protest in the city in two weeks.

Around 300 protestors and counter protestors were involved in a tense standoff outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on Leonard Street on Saturday.

The two groups were separated by police amid sometimes aggressive scenes.

Most of the anti-immigration protestors gathered at South Inch at around 11am and walked along King’s Place to the car park at Perth Railway Station.

They carried flags and placards with messages such as “get them out”.

However, counter protestors met them with a wall of noise, having organised an earlier gathering outside the hotel’s entrance.

The group of anti-immigration seeker protestors left the scene at around 12.30pm

The counter protest was organised by Perth Against Racism.

Mary Alexander, a member of the group, said: “We are really concerned about the demonisation and dehumanisation of asylum seekers.

“Asylum seekers are not the problem. The problem is failed policies from politicians.

“Perth is a city of sanctuary and we are here today to offer solidarity and support.

“The good people of Perth have always welcomed people fleeing persecution.

“Don’t dress up community concerns. It’s bigotry rebranded.”

‘Perth is an accommodating city’

Earlier this month, Perth and Kinross Council chiefs said speculation Perth could accommodate up to 250 extra asylum seekers was false.

According to the local authority, there are currently 191 asylum seekers housed at two hotels in the city.

A similar protest and counter protest was held near the railway station two weeks ago.

Pete Wishart, Perth and Kinross-shire SNP MP, joined the counter-protest for a short while.

He told The Courier the Scottish Government was “doing everything they can” to ease tensions in communities like Perth.

“It’s really important to show solidarity, particularly when they (asylum seekers) are facing this ugly atmosphere of placards being shoved in their face telling them to go home”, he said.

“They are fleeing conflict and oppression, and have come to the city of Perth to see if they can make a future for themselves.

“They are people who just want to get on with their lives and have fled almost unimaginable situations in their homelands.

“Perth is an accommodating and welcoming city.

“We’re prepared to do our bit to make sure these people are looked after appropriately.”

Protestors say they’re not ‘racists’ or ‘bigots’

A protestor, who refused to give his name to The Courier, claimed asylum seekers were unfairly receiving more “benefits” than some people in Scotland.

He told The Courier: “People in the hotels are treated better than the veterans.

“There are homeless people in Perth as it is.

“Why should they not be getting put in hotels?

“We’re not racists, bigots or bloody Nazis.”

People inside the hotel could only watch as the two groups traded chants and songs.

Perth and Kinross Council’s political leaders released a joint statement on Friday condemning “misleading headlines and misinformation”.

It was followed by another statement from councillors in the Community Justice and Safety Partnership, which hit out at protestors.

Councillor Eric Dysdale, the council’s deputy leader, was at the scene.

He said: “This is not something we want to see in Perth.

“It’s deeply regrettable that there is this protest this morning, which is to a large extent based on misinformation and inaccuracies.

“We welcome the people that are here.

“We want them to feel safe after the issues they have left to come to the United Kingdom.

“It was necessary that we were able to have full support across the political spectrum.

“We have to facilitate lawful protest as that is our rights we’ve fought for and I just hope it’s peaceful.”