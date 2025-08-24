Kinross farmer opens sunflower fields to public after two weather-hit years

A Kinross farmer is finally able to welcome visitors to his sunflower fields after two years of weather-related setbacks.

Fraser Turnbull, of Fruix Farm between Kinross and Kelty, has tried to hold pick-your-own events at the family farm for the last two years.

His efforts have, however, been thwarted by poor weather that prevented the crops from growing.

In 2023, he managed to salvage some of his crop and sold it at Kinross Farmers’ Market at the end of summer.

That would have felt like a real success compared to 2024, when the weather failed him completely.

Undeterred by Mother Nature, Fraser planted sunflowers once again this year.

And despite fears the weather had won once again after Storm Floris battered his crop, Fraser is finally ready to launch the sunflower picking events.

Pick-your-own sunflowers at Kinross-shire farm

Speaking to The Courier, the 22-year-old said: “Last year the crop flopped because of the bad weather, and just a few weeks ago I thought I’d have the same situation this year.

“However, in the last couple of weeks, the sunflowers have really come on, and I’m delighted that I can finally go ahead with the pick-your-own events.

“It’s been a long time in the works.

“I’m excited to finally give people the chance to come visit the farm and spend some time outdoors.”

Fraser first planted the flowers at Fruix Farm, just west of the M90’s Junction 5, in 2023.

He says that he planted sunflowers as he wanted to do something different and thought people would enjoy the experience.

Starting today, Fraser plans to host events over the next two weeks for visitors to enjoy the last of the summer days outdoors.

Sunflower field open to customers

“This will be the first time I’ve held these events, so it’s a test really,” he said.

“Each event will last around two hours and will give visitors a chance to walk about the fields and pick their own sunflowers.

“I want to see if there’s interest in doing it again in the future.

“It’s a great opportunity to get out in nature while the weather is still nice and enjoy the fabulous view of the surrounding area with the sunflowers.”

Visitors can bring their own food to enjoy a picnic at the farm, while Fraser will also run a small tuck shop.

Fraser added: “It’s a learning experience for me, but fingers crossed it’s something people are keen to do.”

Tickets for the two-hour events cost £5 plus booking fees and must be booked in advance through Eventbrite.

Fraser plans to run the sessions at 9am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm across the next few weeks.

He says updates will be provided on the Fruix Fields social media pages.