Great pictures as Montrose Air Station fly-in enjoys ideal conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Great pictures as Montrose Air Station fly-in enjoys ideal conditions

There was plenty for visitors to Britain's first operational air station to enjoy in the skies and on the ground at the annual Montrose Air Station fly-in.

The Greig family enjoy their snacks beside the 'Red Lichtie' Spitfire at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Greig family enjoy their snacks beside the 'Red Lichtie' Spitfire at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & Katherine Flannery

Montrose Air Station has enjoyed ideal conditions and an array of stunning airborne visitors for its annual fly-in.

The event is one of the highlights on the calendar at Britain’s first operational military air base.

The Broomfield site is now home to a popular museum collection charting the history of the airfield back to its formation in 1913.

And it is celebrating after winning a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award as one of the world’s top ranked attractions according to visitor feedback.

The weekend fly-in, which continues on Sunday, drew an influx of unusual aircraft.

Those included microlights, gyrocopters and a historic US Navy military plane.

A 1960s Piper Commanche and 83-year-old de Havilland Tiger Moth were particularly popular attractions.

On the ground there was plenty for Montrose Air Station visitors to enjoy.

Singer Laura Boyd entertained as enthusiasts picnicked beside planes including the museum’s ‘Red Lichtie’ Spitfire.

 

Courier photographer Kath Flannery took in the sights at busy Broomfield.
Great pictures as planes and visitors drop in for Montrose Air Station fly-in
A striking US Army aircraft was an unusual sight for enthusiasts.
Montrose Air Station fly in.
One of the classis cars on display at the event.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Dogs welcome.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
One visitor keeps an eye on proceedings.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Busy Broomfield.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Admiring a three-wheeler at Montrose.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
‘When I get a driving licence’
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Coming in to land.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Former air ambulance pilot Russell Myles in the cockpit of his RV6.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Conditions were perfect for flyers and visitors.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Enjoying a break.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Niamh Danch and Eddie McDowell with his microlight aircraft.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
William Mackaness with his stunning Tiger Moth.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
A 1960s Piper Comanche arrived for the fly-in.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Capturing a shot as one visitors comes in to land.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Visitors took in the static displays at the air station.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Holly and Annabel Metcalf enjoying their day out.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Families at the air station museum.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
A microlight passes overhead.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
One of the historic aircraft at the event.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
A picnic beside the air station’s ‘Red Lichtie’ Spitfire.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Singer Laura Boyd entertained fly-in visitors.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
An ideal vantage point.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Leith Ryan with Cairn and Corrie Fraser on one of the children’s rides.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Admiring one of the military vehicles.
Montrose Air Station fly-in.
Military weaponry on display.

More from News

Rockore Festival 2025 in Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands gathered for Rockore music festival at Lochore Meadows
Fraser Turnbull of Fruix Farm.
Kinross farmer opens sunflower fields to public after two weather-hit years
Lochhead Landfill Site. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters called to blaze at Fife recycling centre
The Signal Tower was the backdrop for the first Arbroath Food and Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival
ram raided shop and the lorry used
Lorry ram raider left trail of destruction in Angus
John McHoul. Image: Facebook
Naked Perth pensioner, 71, on register for alarming window displays
Burnside Pre-School Class at Burnside Primary in Carnoustie ranks highly among Angus nurseries
Best-rated nurseries in Angus revealed
Killin run. Image: Marieke McBean
Photos of inspiring runners taking on Killin 10k, 5k and fun run
Counter protestors in Perth hold up signs bearing slogans such as "Refugees Welcome". Police officers and stewards are also in the picture.
Anti-immigration groups met by counter-protestors in tense Perth stand-off
66
Police returned to Carden Crescent on Saturday morning after the Fife dog attacks
Woman injured in Fife dog attacks as man, 24, charged

Conversation