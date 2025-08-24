Great pictures as Montrose Air Station fly-in enjoys ideal conditions

Montrose Air Station has enjoyed ideal conditions and an array of stunning airborne visitors for its annual fly-in.

The event is one of the highlights on the calendar at Britain’s first operational military air base.

The Broomfield site is now home to a popular museum collection charting the history of the airfield back to its formation in 1913.

And it is celebrating after winning a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award as one of the world’s top ranked attractions according to visitor feedback.

The weekend fly-in, which continues on Sunday, drew an influx of unusual aircraft.

Those included microlights, gyrocopters and a historic US Navy military plane.

A 1960s Piper Commanche and 83-year-old de Havilland Tiger Moth were particularly popular attractions.

On the ground there was plenty for Montrose Air Station visitors to enjoy.

Singer Laura Boyd entertained as enthusiasts picnicked beside planes including the museum’s ‘Red Lichtie’ Spitfire.

Courier photographer Kath Flannery took in the sights at busy Broomfield.