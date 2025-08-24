News Great pictures as Montrose Air Station fly-in enjoys ideal conditions There was plenty for visitors to Britain's first operational air station to enjoy in the skies and on the ground at the annual Montrose Air Station fly-in. The Greig family enjoy their snacks beside the 'Red Lichtie' Spitfire at Montrose. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Graham Brown & Katherine Flannery August 24 2025, 9:47am August 24 2025, 9:47am Share Great pictures as Montrose Air Station fly-in enjoys ideal conditions Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5316979/montrose-air-station-fly-in-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Montrose Air Station has enjoyed ideal conditions and an array of stunning airborne visitors for its annual fly-in. The event is one of the highlights on the calendar at Britain’s first operational military air base. The Broomfield site is now home to a popular museum collection charting the history of the airfield back to its formation in 1913. And it is celebrating after winning a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award as one of the world’s top ranked attractions according to visitor feedback. The weekend fly-in, which continues on Sunday, drew an influx of unusual aircraft. Those included microlights, gyrocopters and a historic US Navy military plane. A 1960s Piper Commanche and 83-year-old de Havilland Tiger Moth were particularly popular attractions. On the ground there was plenty for Montrose Air Station visitors to enjoy. Singer Laura Boyd entertained as enthusiasts picnicked beside planes including the museum’s ‘Red Lichtie’ Spitfire. Courier photographer Kath Flannery took in the sights at busy Broomfield. A striking US Army aircraft was an unusual sight for enthusiasts. One of the classis cars on display at the event. Dogs welcome. One visitor keeps an eye on proceedings. Busy Broomfield. Admiring a three-wheeler at Montrose. ‘When I get a driving licence’ Coming in to land. Former air ambulance pilot Russell Myles in the cockpit of his RV6. Conditions were perfect for flyers and visitors. Enjoying a break. Niamh Danch and Eddie McDowell with his microlight aircraft. William Mackaness with his stunning Tiger Moth. A 1960s Piper Comanche arrived for the fly-in. Capturing a shot as one visitors comes in to land. Visitors took in the static displays at the air station. Holly and Annabel Metcalf enjoying their day out. Families at the air station museum. A microlight passes overhead. One of the historic aircraft at the event. A picnic beside the air station’s ‘Red Lichtie’ Spitfire. Singer Laura Boyd entertained fly-in visitors. An ideal vantage point. Leith Ryan with Cairn and Corrie Fraser on one of the children’s rides. Admiring one of the military vehicles. Military weaponry on display.
