Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival

Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Inchcape Park was just part of a busy weekend in the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
The Signal Tower was the backdrop for the first Arbroath Food and Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
The Signal Tower was the backdrop for the first Arbroath Food and Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid

The first Arbroath Food and Music Festival was a hit with fans at Inchcape Park.

The View frontman Kyle Falconer was the headline artist for a Saturday night seafront gig.

It capped a busy day at the festival site and in pubs throughout the town as two events combined to create a great Arbroath atmosphere.

The Beacon Green event beside the Signal Tower museum was added to the usual end-of-August slot for the Bell Rock music festival.

A string of bands played for the large crowd including Arbroath musician Rebecca Connelly.

Earlier on Saturday, families were able to enjoy a range of attractions.

Those included cooking demonstrations from chefs including Ronnie Sengupta.

And fans of the Red Lichties were able to get their hands on the SPFL League One trophy which made the short journey from the Gayfield trophy cabinet.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the Arbroath Food and Music Festival crowd.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Music from the Beacon Green stage.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Festival fans.
Kyle Falconer performs at Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer headlined the festival.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Happy festival-goers.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Enjoying a cuppie during the day. Image: Wallace Ferrier

Fans at Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.

Headline act Kyle Falconer during Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Kyle Falconer during his headline set.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
A great vantage point for one young fan.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
The busy Beacon Green event.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Enjoying the music.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Festival mood.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Kyle Falconer on stage.

Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.

Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Signal Tower backdrop for the festival.
Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Beacon Green.
Fife band Seargent perform.

Fife band Seargent at Arbroath food and music festival.

Arbroath food and music festival at Inchcape Park.
The crowd sing along.
Dundee musician Kyle Falconer performs in Arbroath.
Kyle Falconer performs.

Arbroath Food and Music Festival.

Arbroath food and music festival at Beacon Green.
Enjoying the event.
Arbroath food and music festival at Beacon Green.
Seafront entertainment in Arbroath.
Arbroath food and music festival at Beacon Green.
Lisa Edgar of Candy Dreams sweet stall with daughters Elsie, 4, and Eilidh, 7. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Candy Dreams Sweetie Stall with (left to right)   Elsie Edgar (4yrs) Lisa Edgar (MUM) and Eilidh Edgar (7yrs)
Chef Ranjana (Ronnie) Sengupta during her cooking demo. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Ranjana (Ronnie) Sengupta
Susan Spink and Dave Durno of Arbroath FC Community Trust with the League One trophy. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath food and music festival.
Arbroath Rotary Club members at their stall. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath food and music festival
A young festival fan enjoys the music.

Arbroath food and music festival.

Conversation