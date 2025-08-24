News Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival Arbroath Food and Music Festival at Inchcape Park was just part of a busy weekend in the Angus town. By Graham Brown August 24 2025, 9:51am August 24 2025, 9:51am Share Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5317119/arbroath-food-and-music-festival-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The Signal Tower was the backdrop for the first Arbroath Food and Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid The first Arbroath Food and Music Festival was a hit with fans at Inchcape Park. The View frontman Kyle Falconer was the headline artist for a Saturday night seafront gig. It capped a busy day at the festival site and in pubs throughout the town as two events combined to create a great Arbroath atmosphere. The Beacon Green event beside the Signal Tower museum was added to the usual end-of-August slot for the Bell Rock music festival. A string of bands played for the large crowd including Arbroath musician Rebecca Connelly. Earlier on Saturday, families were able to enjoy a range of attractions. Those included cooking demonstrations from chefs including Ronnie Sengupta. And fans of the Red Lichties were able to get their hands on the SPFL League One trophy which made the short journey from the Gayfield trophy cabinet. Photographer Paul Reid joined the Arbroath Food and Music Festival crowd. Music from the Beacon Green stage. Festival fans. Dundee rocker Kyle Falconer headlined the festival. Happy festival-goers. Enjoying a cuppie during the day. Image: Wallace Ferrier Kyle Falconer during his headline set. A great vantage point for one young fan. The busy Beacon Green event. Enjoying the music. Festival mood. Kyle Falconer on stage. Signal Tower backdrop for the festival. Fife band Seargent perform. The crowd sing along. Kyle Falconer performs. Enjoying the event. Seafront entertainment in Arbroath. Lisa Edgar of Candy Dreams sweet stall with daughters Elsie, 4, and Eilidh, 7. Image: Wallace Ferrier Chef Ranjana (Ronnie) Sengupta during her cooking demo. Image: Wallace Ferrier Susan Spink and Dave Durno of Arbroath FC Community Trust with the League One trophy. Image: Wallace Ferrier Arbroath Rotary Club members at their stall. Image: Wallace Ferrier A young festival fan enjoys the music.
