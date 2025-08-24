Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival

The first Arbroath Food and Music Festival was a hit with fans at Inchcape Park.

The View frontman Kyle Falconer was the headline artist for a Saturday night seafront gig.

It capped a busy day at the festival site and in pubs throughout the town as two events combined to create a great Arbroath atmosphere.

The Beacon Green event beside the Signal Tower museum was added to the usual end-of-August slot for the Bell Rock music festival.

A string of bands played for the large crowd including Arbroath musician Rebecca Connelly.

Earlier on Saturday, families were able to enjoy a range of attractions.

Those included cooking demonstrations from chefs including Ronnie Sengupta.

And fans of the Red Lichties were able to get their hands on the SPFL League One trophy which made the short journey from the Gayfield trophy cabinet.

Photographer Paul Reid joined the Arbroath Food and Music Festival crowd.