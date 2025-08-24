Firefighters called to blaze at Fife recycling centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters called to blaze at Fife recycling centre

Fire crews have been called to a fire involving machinery and a "large quantity" of rubbish.

By Finn Nixon
Lochhead Landfill Site. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a landfill site near Dunfermline.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire, at the Lochhead Landfill Site, near the Wellwood area of the city, shortly before 1.30pm.

Pictures on social media show black smoke rising from the site, which is also called the Dunfermline Recycling Centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed it was in attendance at an “a fire involving a large quantity of rubbish and some machinery”.

It has also warned local residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

The centre has been closed and police have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

A Fife Council statement said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at Dunfermline Recycling Centre.

“Obviously this means the centre will be closed for the time being and this may have a knock on effect for waste collections and bulky uplifts in West Fife tomorrow, and possibly into the week.

“For the time being, if you are due to have your bin collected tomorrow please present it as normal at the kerbside.”

Height appliance called to Fife landfill blaze

An eyewitness at the scene told The Courier that staff have closed the recycling centre’s gates.

He added: “You can see the fire from Dunfermline and there is thick black smoke coming from the tip.

“The smoke is changing from pure black to white and it looks like it’s coming from one of the recycling sheds.

“If you are upwind of the fire it smells acrid.

“The wind is keeping the smoke quite low.”

A SFRS spokesperson added: “We have four appliances and a height appliance at the scene. We were called out at 1.28pm.”

The recycling centre is operated by Cireco Waste Management, which also runs centres near Ladybank and in Glenrothes.

Lochhead Landfill Site was previously hit by a blaze in the early hours of the morning in December last year.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

