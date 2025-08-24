Firefighters called to blaze at Fife recycling centre

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a landfill site near Dunfermline.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire, at the Lochhead Landfill Site, near the Wellwood area of the city, shortly before 1.30pm.

Pictures on social media show black smoke rising from the site, which is also called the Dunfermline Recycling Centre.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed it was in attendance at an “a fire involving a large quantity of rubbish and some machinery”.

It has also warned local residents to keep their windows and doors shut.

The centre has been closed and police have asked members of the public to avoid the area.

A Fife Council statement said: “Firefighters are currently dealing with a fire at Dunfermline Recycling Centre.

“Obviously this means the centre will be closed for the time being and this may have a knock on effect for waste collections and bulky uplifts in West Fife tomorrow, and possibly into the week.

“For the time being, if you are due to have your bin collected tomorrow please present it as normal at the kerbside.”

Height appliance called to Fife landfill blaze

An eyewitness at the scene told The Courier that staff have closed the recycling centre’s gates.

He added: “You can see the fire from Dunfermline and there is thick black smoke coming from the tip.

“The smoke is changing from pure black to white and it looks like it’s coming from one of the recycling sheds.

“If you are upwind of the fire it smells acrid.

“The wind is keeping the smoke quite low.”

A SFRS spokesperson added: “We have four appliances and a height appliance at the scene. We were called out at 1.28pm.”

The recycling centre is operated by Cireco Waste Management, which also runs centres near Ladybank and in Glenrothes.

Lochhead Landfill Site was previously hit by a blaze in the early hours of the morning in December last year.

