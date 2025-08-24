News Pictures as Glamis Proms serves up an open-air evening of music and dance The skies stayed fair for a Glamis Proms audience who enjoyed pipes and drums, dancing and a varied programme of musical entertainment from classical to film tunes. Music lovers on the Glamis Castle lawn. Image: Elliot Cansfield By Graham Brown August 24 2025, 3:55pm August 24 2025, 3:55pm Share Pictures as Glamis Proms serves up an open-air evening of music and dance Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5317293/glamis-proms-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The historic lawns of Glamis Castle were looking splendid and the weather held for a summer of open-air music at the Angus landmark. Following a successful comeback last year, Glamis Proms was enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience on Saturday night. The Scottish Pops Orchestra and award-winning Dollar Academy Pipe Band were joined by a host of guests. They included the Tayside Sing It, Sign It Makaton Choir and Robina Addison’s Gordon School of Dancing. The Proms capped a momentous month for the Montrose dance school after its 60th anniversary concert in the town hall. Brechin-born Kenny Christie returned as the creative director for the 2025 Proms. The programme featured classical favourites, Scottish tunes and hits from the musicals. And the evening culminated in a rousing Highland Cathedral finale led by the pipes and drums, Scottish Pops Orchestra and the Glamis Proms Chorus. Photographer Elliot Cansfield joined the Glamis Proms audience in the castle grounds. Dollar Academy Pipe Band open the Glamis Proms. The Scottish Pops Orchestra on stage. Introductions for the proms audience. Colourful compere Joe Wishart. Young dancers from the Gordon School in Montrose. Moving to the music. The youngsters stars of the show. A happy atmosphere at Glamis. Enthusiastic applause for the Proms performers. Ready to dance. Dollar Academy pipes and drums march on. Music, wine and great company. The Gordon School dancers. A Highland Fling on the Glamis lawn. The rain stayed away for the open-air event. The young performers give it their all. Drum corps concentration. Capturing the moment. Glamis Proms Chorus in great voice. The Scottish Pops Orchestra perform. Music, food and friends at Glamis. The pipe band play in front of the Proms stage. Scottish Pops Orchestra strings. A solo for the audience. Lots to applaud on the Proms programme. A cosy blanket as the sun goes down at Glamis. The chorus on stage. Another of the Glamis guests perform. The orchestra on stage. Male singers wait for their moment. Pets and all ages enjoyed the Glamis Proms. The skies stayed fair. A large audience enjoyed the event. Picnics galore at Glamis. Capturing the evening. Glamis Proms Chorus in full voice. Coffee and classics at Glamis.
