Pictures as Glamis Proms serves up an open-air evening of music and dance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pictures as Glamis Proms serves up an open-air evening of music and dance

The skies stayed fair for a Glamis Proms audience who enjoyed pipes and drums, dancing and a varied programme of musical entertainment from classical to film tunes.

Music lovers on the Glamis Castle lawn. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Music lovers on the Glamis Castle lawn. Image: Elliot Cansfield
By Graham Brown

The historic lawns of Glamis Castle were looking splendid and the weather held for a summer of open-air music at the Angus landmark.

Following a successful comeback last year, Glamis Proms was enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience on Saturday night.

The Scottish Pops Orchestra and award-winning Dollar Academy Pipe Band were joined by a host of guests.

They included the Tayside Sing It, Sign It Makaton Choir and Robina Addison’s Gordon School of Dancing.

The Proms capped a momentous month for the Montrose dance school after its 60th anniversary concert in the town hall.

Brechin-born Kenny Christie returned as the creative director for the 2025 Proms.

The programme featured classical favourites, Scottish tunes and hits from the musicals.

And the evening culminated in a rousing Highland Cathedral finale led by the pipes and drums, Scottish Pops Orchestra and the Glamis Proms Chorus.

Photographer Elliot Cansfield joined the Glamis Proms audience in the castle grounds.
Dollar Academy pipe band at Glamis Proms.
Dollar Academy Pipe Band open the Glamis Proms.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The Scottish Pops Orchestra on stage.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Introductions for the proms audience.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Colourful compere Joe Wishart.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Young dancers from the Gordon School in Montrose.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Moving to the music.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The youngsters stars of the show.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
A happy atmosphere at Glamis.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Enthusiastic applause for the Proms performers.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Ready to dance.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Dollar Academy pipes and drums march on.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Music, wine and great company.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The Gordon School dancers.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
A Highland Fling on the Glamis lawn.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The rain stayed away for the open-air event.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The young performers give it their all.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Drum corps concentration.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Capturing the moment.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Glamis Proms Chorus in great voice.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The Scottish Pops Orchestra perform.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Music, food and friends at Glamis.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The pipe band play in front of the Proms stage.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Scottish Pops Orchestra strings.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
A solo for the audience.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Lots to applaud on the Proms programme.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
A cosy blanket as the sun goes down at Glamis.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The chorus on stage.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Another of the Glamis guests perform.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The orchestra on stage.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Male singers wait for their moment.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Pets and all ages enjoyed the Glamis Proms.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
The skies stayed fair.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
A large audience enjoyed the event.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Picnics galore at Glamis.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Capturing the evening.
Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Glamis Proms Chorus in full voice.

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle

Glamis Proms 2025 at Glamis Castle
Coffee and classics at Glamis.

More from News

Montrose lifeboats rescue pair stick at Hen Rock
Montrose lifeboats rescue pair trapped by tide on north-east coast
The event was held at Scone Palace for the first time.
Two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials
Syeeda's facial injury.
Mum has hair torn out and suffers bruising in Glenrothes shop attack
First Scone Horse Trials in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Scone Palace hosts first International Horse Trials weekend
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Girl, 14, charged after 'bladed weapon' incident in Dundee
Christopher Maher
Pensioner convicted of child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus spanning 40 years
Rockore Festival 2025 in Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands gathered for Rockore music festival at Lochore Meadows
Fraser Turnbull of Fruix Farm.
Kinross farmer opens sunflower fields to public after two weather-hit years
3
Crews at the scene of the Lochhead Landfill Site fire.
Firefighters tackle major blaze at Fife recycling centre
The Signal Tower was the backdrop for the first Arbroath Food and Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival

Conversation