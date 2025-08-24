Pictures as Glamis Proms serves up an open-air evening of music and dance

The historic lawns of Glamis Castle were looking splendid and the weather held for a summer of open-air music at the Angus landmark.

Following a successful comeback last year, Glamis Proms was enjoyed by an enthusiastic audience on Saturday night.

The Scottish Pops Orchestra and award-winning Dollar Academy Pipe Band were joined by a host of guests.

They included the Tayside Sing It, Sign It Makaton Choir and Robina Addison’s Gordon School of Dancing.

The Proms capped a momentous month for the Montrose dance school after its 60th anniversary concert in the town hall.

Brechin-born Kenny Christie returned as the creative director for the 2025 Proms.

The programme featured classical favourites, Scottish tunes and hits from the musicals.

And the evening culminated in a rousing Highland Cathedral finale led by the pipes and drums, Scottish Pops Orchestra and the Glamis Proms Chorus.

Photographer Elliot Cansfield joined the Glamis Proms audience in the castle grounds.