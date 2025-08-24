Mum has hair torn out and suffers bruising in Glenrothes shop attack

A Fife mum was left with significant bruising and lost some of her hair after being attacked while working at her son’s shop in Glenrothes.

Syeeda Ramzan, 53, was working in Hammy’s Convenience Store near Huntsman’s Road, when she says she was beaten by a shoplifter.

She told The Courier the woman had been trying to pocket a number of items and then began raining blows on her when challenged.

Police have been informed and are looking into the attack, but Syeeda says it’s far from the first time the shop and its staff have been targeted.

She now fears for her safety – and for the safety of colleagues at the store – and wants police to take urgent action.

Syeeda was left with suffered bruising to her shoulders and wrists, a black eye and had her hair pulled out as a result of the attack.

She says the shoplifter entered the shop, in the Cadham Centre, just after 7am on Thursday morning.

“She walked in and wandered about and then went to the sanitary towels,” Syeeda said.

“Then she picked one up and put it in her pocket, but I thought to myself ‘it’s not worth fighting over that’.

“She went to the door, but I don’t know what went through her mind – she just came back and started lifting more stuff.

“I wouldn’t grudge anyone sanitary towels, but she was taking anything and everything she wanted.

“I went over and started pulling the stuff out of her pocket and it just turned into a full blown fist fight.

“She was knocking me about everywhere.

“I eventually got her out of the door and called my son.”

Glenrothes mother raises safety concerns after assault

Syeeda has returned to work in Hammy’s Convenience Store.

But she now has serious safety concerns in light of this and other incidents.

She revealed she was attacked in the store last year by three women in their twenties.

The matter has been reported to police.

And a spokesperson said: “Around 7.15am on Thursday we received a report of a woman having been assaulted at a premises in the Cadham Centre, Glenrothes.

“The woman sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

By Syeeda says she feels like the police have to do more to help protect shop staff.

And she has also hit out at police for not responding quickly enough to her calls.

“The woman who attacked me was still wandering about on Friday,” Syeeda said.

“Twice I saw her again outside the shop, at 7am and 12pm, which is when I called the police again.

“I’m not letting this go this time.

“It’s my safety, my staff’s safety and my kids. My 9-year-old daughter is here with me half the time.

“If the woman does return I’ll press speed dial for my son and he’ll be down in two minutes.

“But the police should be doing that, not my son.”