Mum has hair torn out and suffers bruising in Glenrothes shop attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Mum has hair torn out and suffers bruising in Glenrothes shop attack

Police are investigating after Syeed Ramzan, 53, suffered injuries when she was attacked while working at her son's convenience store.

By Finn Nixon
Syeeda's facial injury.
The attack left Syeeda Ramzan, 53, with a black eye. Image: Syeeda Ramzan.

A Fife mum was left with significant bruising and lost some of her hair after being attacked while working at her son’s shop in Glenrothes.

Syeeda Ramzan, 53, was working in Hammy’s Convenience Store near Huntsman’s Road, when she says she was beaten by a shoplifter.

She told The Courier the woman had been trying to pocket a number of items and then began raining blows on her when challenged.

Police have been informed and are looking into the attack, but Syeeda says it’s far from the first time the shop and its staff have been targeted.

She now fears for her safety – and for the safety of colleagues at the store – and wants police to take urgent action.

Syeeda was left with suffered bruising to her shoulders and wrists, a black eye and had her hair pulled out as a result of the attack.

She says the shoplifter entered the shop, in the Cadham Centre, just after 7am on Thursday morning.

Syeeda lost hair in the attack.
Syeeda says she had some of her hair pulled out in the attack. Image: Syeeda Ramzan

“She walked in and wandered about and then went to the sanitary towels,” Syeeda said.

“Then she picked one up and put it in her pocket, but I thought to myself ‘it’s not worth fighting over that’.

“She went to the door, but I don’t know what went through her mind – she just came back and started lifting more stuff.

“I wouldn’t grudge anyone sanitary towels, but she was taking anything and everything she wanted.

“I went over and started pulling the stuff out of her pocket and it just turned into a full blown fist fight.

“She was knocking me about everywhere.

“I eventually got her out of the door and called my son.”

Glenrothes mother raises safety concerns after assault

Syeeda has returned to work in Hammy’s Convenience Store.

But she now has serious safety concerns in light of this and other incidents.

She revealed she was attacked in the store last year by three women in their twenties.

The matter has been reported to police.

And a spokesperson said: “Around 7.15am on Thursday we received a report of a woman having been assaulted at a premises in the Cadham Centre, Glenrothes.

“The woman sustained minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

By Syeeda says she feels like the police have to do more to help protect shop staff.

And she has also hit out at police for not responding quickly enough to her calls.

Syeeda is worried about the safety of her family and the shop’s staff. Image: Syeeda Ramzan

“The woman who attacked me was still wandering about on Friday,” Syeeda said.

“Twice I saw her again outside the shop, at 7am and 12pm, which is when I called the police again.

“I’m not letting this go this time.

“It’s my safety, my staff’s safety and my kids. My 9-year-old daughter is here with me half the time.

“If the woman does return I’ll press speed dial for my son and he’ll be down in two minutes.

“But the police should be doing that, not my son.”

More from News

Montrose lifeboats rescue pair stick at Hen Rock
Montrose lifeboats rescue pair trapped by tide on north-east coast
The event was held at Scone Palace for the first time.
Two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials
First Scone Horse Trials in action. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Scone Palace hosts first International Horse Trials weekend
Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday.
Girl, 14, charged after 'bladed weapon' incident in Dundee
Christopher Maher
Pensioner convicted of child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus spanning 40 years
Music lovers on the Glamis Castle lawn. Image: Elliot Cansfield
Pictures as Glamis Proms serves up an open-air evening of music and dance
Rockore Festival 2025 in Lochore Meadows Country Park on Saturday 23rd August 2025. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Gallery: Thousands gathered for Rockore music festival at Lochore Meadows
Fraser Turnbull of Fruix Farm.
Kinross farmer opens sunflower fields to public after two weather-hit years
3
Crews at the scene of the Lochhead Landfill Site fire.
Firefighters tackle major blaze at Fife recycling centre
The Signal Tower was the backdrop for the first Arbroath Food and Music Festival. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as The View rocker Kyle Falconer headlines first Arbroath Food and Music Festival

Conversation