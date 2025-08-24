News Girl, 14, charged after ‘bladed weapon’ incident in Dundee Police were called to St Ann Lane in Lochee on Saturday night. By Andrew Robson August 24 2025, 4:32pm August 24 2025, 4:32pm Share Girl, 14, charged after ‘bladed weapon’ incident in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5317346/teenager-charged-bladed-weapon-dundee-lochee/ Copy Link Officers were spotted at the roundabout on Coupar Angus Road on Saturday. Image: Google Street View A 14-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly being caught with a “bladed weapon” in Dundee. Police were called to St Ann Lane, just off Coupar Angus Road in Lochee, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday. It followed reports of a girl having a bladed weapon. Several police cars attended the scene, at the Balgay Street car park, following the report. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, we received a report of a female youth with a bladed weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee. “Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl was charged in connection. “She will be reported to the relevant authorities.”