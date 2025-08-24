Girl, 14, charged after ‘bladed weapon’ incident in Dundee

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after allegedly being caught with a “bladed weapon” in Dundee.

Police were called to St Ann Lane, just off Coupar Angus Road in Lochee, shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday.

It followed reports of a girl having a bladed weapon.

Several police cars attended the scene, at the Balgay Street car park, following the report.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Saturday, we received a report of a female youth with a bladed weapon in St Ann Lane, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 14-year-old girl was charged in connection.

“She will be reported to the relevant authorities.”