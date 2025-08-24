Two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials

The horses were euthanised after two separate incidents on Saturday.

By Andrew Robson
The event was held at Scone Palace for the first time.
The event was held at Scone Palace for the first time.

Two horses have been put down after separate incidents at the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

Jump Start II, owned and ridden by Susan Young, fell between fences while competing in an event on Saturday morning.

According to organisers, he was immediately treated by two vets on the course before being transported off-course by ambulance.

After being x-rayed, the 16-year-old gelding was found to have an inoperable fracture to his shoulder and was humanely euthanised.

‘Great sadness’ as horses put down at Scone Palace

Organisers announced the sad news in a statement on Saturday evening.

A second horse was also euthanised on Saturday after suffering an injury while waiting to jump in an “isolated incident”.

The statement added: “Storm Clara was being held by a connection of the competitor, was startled and got loose.

“The horse was treated by the veterinary team, was discovered to have sustained a catastrophic fracture, and had to be euthanised on humane grounds.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the connections of both horses.”

Scone Palace International Horse Trials ran for the first time this year, taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials.

Organisers welcomed thousands of people from across the UK and internationally to the four-day event.

