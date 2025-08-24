Two horses put down at Scone Palace International Horse Trials

Two horses have been put down after separate incidents at the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

Jump Start II, owned and ridden by Susan Young, fell between fences while competing in an event on Saturday morning.

According to organisers, he was immediately treated by two vets on the course before being transported off-course by ambulance.

After being x-rayed, the 16-year-old gelding was found to have an inoperable fracture to his shoulder and was humanely euthanised.

‘Great sadness’ as horses put down at Scone Palace

Organisers announced the sad news in a statement on Saturday evening.

A second horse was also euthanised on Saturday after suffering an injury while waiting to jump in an “isolated incident”.

The statement added: “Storm Clara was being held by a connection of the competitor, was startled and got loose.

“The horse was treated by the veterinary team, was discovered to have sustained a catastrophic fracture, and had to be euthanised on humane grounds.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the connections of both horses.”

Scone Palace International Horse Trials ran for the first time this year, taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials.

Organisers welcomed thousands of people from across the UK and internationally to the four-day event.