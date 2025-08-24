Montrose lifeboats rescue pair trapped by tide on north-east coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose lifeboats rescue pair trapped by tide on north-east coast

Two people stranded on rocks were rescued by RNLI Montrose crews after a 999 call to HM Coastguard.

By Andrew Robson
Montrose lifeboats rescue pair stick at Hen Rock
Two lifeboats were called to the scene. Image: RNLI Montrose

Two people stranded on the north-east coast have been rescued by Montrose lifeboat crews.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday when a 999 call reported a man and woman trapped on Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus beach.

Both RNLI lifeboats from Montrose were launched after being tasked by HM Coastguard.

When crews arrived, the pair were spotted around 10ft up the rock and had been cut off by the tide.

Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus.
Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus. Image: RNLI Montrose.

One lifeboat moved as close as it could before crew member Mari climbed onto the rock to assist both casualties.

She led them onto the lifeboat, and the pair were returned to shore.

A statement on the Montrose RNLI Facebook page confirmed both casualties were “safe and well”.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard was alerted by police after a 999 call about two people cut off by the tide.

“RNLI crews were tasked to rescue the casualties.

“Both returned to St Cyrus shore safe and well.”

Conversation