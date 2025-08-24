Montrose lifeboats rescue pair trapped by tide on north-east coast

Two people stranded on the north-east coast have been rescued by Montrose lifeboat crews.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday when a 999 call reported a man and woman trapped on Hen Rock at the north end of St Cyrus beach.

Both RNLI lifeboats from Montrose were launched after being tasked by HM Coastguard.

When crews arrived, the pair were spotted around 10ft up the rock and had been cut off by the tide.

One lifeboat moved as close as it could before crew member Mari climbed onto the rock to assist both casualties.

She led them onto the lifeboat, and the pair were returned to shore.

A statement on the Montrose RNLI Facebook page confirmed both casualties were “safe and well”.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard was alerted by police after a 999 call about two people cut off by the tide.

“RNLI crews were tasked to rescue the casualties.

“Both returned to St Cyrus shore safe and well.”