Police horses on Kirkcaldy streets a ‘game-changer’ as hooligans targeted on Fife derby day

A huge police operation took place for this season's first clash between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

By Neil Henderson
Police horses deployed onto the streets of Kirkcaldy for the Fife Derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.
Police horses deployed onto the streets of Kirkcaldy for the Fife derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Police on horseback were on the Kirkcaldy streets for the first time in years for the first Fife derby of the season.

Six officers and their horses from Police Scotland’s Mounted Unit at Stewarton, East Ayrshire, were drafted in as part of a major matchday police operation on Friday.

Their aim was to keep apart rival fans from Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.

The significant police presence included several quick-response vehicle units visible in Kirkcaldy several hours before kick-off.

Fixtures between the sides in recent seasons have been marred by violent clashes between rival groups, resulting in numerous arrests and injuries to at least three officers.

Officers on horseback were a new addition to the Fife Derby police operation.
Officers on horseback were a new addition to the Fife derby police operation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Mounted officers outside the away end at Starks Park.
Mounted officers outside the away end at Stark’s Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Fans escorted to the ground by officers on horseback.
Fans escorted to the ground by officers on horseback. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

At the previous meeting between the two sides in Kirkcaldy, a 15-year-old was arrested after he was found to be carrying a knuckleduster and a flare.

Courier reporter Neil Henderson had exclusive access to the police operation from pre-match to the final whistle, when around 6,000 fans flooded onto the streets around Stark’s Park.

Robust police approach to first Fife derby of the season

Officers were briefed by the match commander, Chief Inspector Neil Mitchell, who outlined the evening’s plans for separating rival factions intent on disorder.

A robust and proactive approach to known troublemakers and groups seeking to engage with rival supporters was the order of the evening.

The mounted officers and their horses were strategically positioned at Beveridge Park, within 400 yards of the ground and just a few minutes from the town centre.

Mounted officer outside Alfie's Bar in Kirkcaldy.
Mounted officer outside Alfie’s Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Officers on High Street deal with away fans before the game.
Officers on High Street deal with away fans before the game. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Mounted police officers on High Street in Kirkcaldy.
Mounted police officers on High Street in Kirkcaldy. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

This allowed for a quick response to any flashpoints and disorder risks in the lead-up to the game.

The operation followed recent incidents of disorder between some Raith and Dunfermline fans.

In January, two men were sentenced for the sickening attack on a lone Dunfermline fan in 2024.

Meanwhile, in 2023, rival hooligans fought running street battles before the game in Kirkcaldy.

The following season, fan groups clashed once more in Kirkcaldy, which resulted in two officers being injured.

The mounted unit, led by PC Clare Hunter, specialises in crowd control and regularly works at some of the biggest football matches in Scotland, including Old Firm games and internationals.

Police horse unit deployed to keep rival Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans apart

And they were soon called into action to help contain a large gathering of around 150 Dunfermline fans congregating at Alfie’s Bar on High Street.

An attempt by rival Rovers supporters to confront the away gathering was quickly dispersed by officers on foot.

With tensions simmering after one fan fell ill while resisting arrest for alleged possession of a pyrotechnic flare, mounted officers were deployed to keep order.

Officers make an arrest before the Fife Derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.
Officers make an arrest before the derby match. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police escort away fans along High Street.
Police escort away fans along High Street. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Football fans in Kirkcaldy before the Fife Derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.
Football fans in Kirkcaldy town centre. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

Four of the horses remained on the High Street and were later used to march around 200 Dunfermline fans to the away section of the ground, around half a mile away, without further incident.

Early-season bragging rights went to Raith Rovers, who beat their Fife rivals 2-0 on Friday.

To ensure there was no repeat of the skirmishes encountered after the final whistle at previous games, Pratt Street was temporarily closed.

The aim was to filter home and away fans to different parts of the town as the stadium emptied.

The evening’s operation was hailed a success by CI Mitchell.

Police chief hails ‘impressive sight’ of officers on horses

He said: “The sight of mounted officers leading the Dunfermline fans to the away end was certainly an impressive sight.

“The addition of the horse unit has added to the robust, yet proportionate police approach given the recent history of disorder linked to this fixture.”

Kirkcaldy Inspector Mark Beveridge, who oversaw policing outside the ground, said the event had been largely incident-free.

Police blocked Pratt Street after the game to keep Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans apart.
Police blocked Pratt Street after the game to keep rival fans apart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Fans leaving Starks Park are escorted away from the ground by police.
Fans leaving Stark’s Park are escorted away from the ground by police. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police horses outside Starks Park.
Police horses outside the ground at the end of the game. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

He added: “Having the support from mounted officers for the first time has been a game-changer as far as how we direct the movement of fans both before and after the match.

“With just two arrests inside the ground involving flares being ignited and a similar number outside for possession of pyrotechnics, it’s been a successful evening.

“I’m from Kirkcaldy and I can’t remember the last time horses were used as part of crowd control for the football.

“Being able to call on their support during the evening has been a major factor in the success of the police operation we’ve undertaken.”

The Courier also captured supporters as they arrived at the stadium for a fan’s gallery from Friday night’s game.

