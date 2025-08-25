Great pictures as families have fun in the sun at Barry Mill duck races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures as families have fun in the sun at Barry Mill duck races

The historic National Trust for Scotland attraction near Carnoustie was a hive of activity for one of its most popular annual events.

Sack race fun at Barry Mill duck races. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Sack race fun at Barry Mill duck races. Image: Elliott Cansfield
By Graham Brown

Barry Mill was buzzing with family fun as the historic attraction staged one of its annual highlights.

The National Trust for Scotland attraction near Carnoustie enjoyed a perfect day for its duck races on Sunday.

And there was plenty for visitors to enjoy at the 800-year-old mill.

Alongside the duck racing down the Barry Burn, there were children’s races, face-painting and other stalls.

Many took the chance to enjoy a relaxing picnic in the Angus sunshine.

There was also the chance to explore the workings of the mill.

It is back in action and producing flour for the first time in more than 40 years.

A £30,000 donation helped NTS restore the mill’s mechanical system.

The Angus gift was part of a £2.4 million windfall from a long-time Fife supporter for the charity’s projects across the north east.

Barry Mill was rebuilt after a fire in the early 1800s and is regarded as the largest and finest example of its type still in operation.

The duck racing was part of a packed weekend of events across Angus.

Those included a fly-in at Montrose Air Station museum, Arbroath’s first food and music festival and the open-air Proms at Glamis Castle.

Photographer Elliot Cansfield captured the busy day at Barry Mill.
