Great pictures as families have fun in the sun at Barry Mill duck races

Barry Mill was buzzing with family fun as the historic attraction staged one of its annual highlights.

The National Trust for Scotland attraction near Carnoustie enjoyed a perfect day for its duck races on Sunday.

And there was plenty for visitors to enjoy at the 800-year-old mill.

Alongside the duck racing down the Barry Burn, there were children’s races, face-painting and other stalls.

Many took the chance to enjoy a relaxing picnic in the Angus sunshine.

There was also the chance to explore the workings of the mill.

It is back in action and producing flour for the first time in more than 40 years.

A £30,000 donation helped NTS restore the mill’s mechanical system.

The Angus gift was part of a £2.4 million windfall from a long-time Fife supporter for the charity’s projects across the north east.

Barry Mill was rebuilt after a fire in the early 1800s and is regarded as the largest and finest example of its type still in operation.

The duck racing was part of a packed weekend of events across Angus.

Those included a fly-in at Montrose Air Station museum, Arbroath’s first food and music festival and the open-air Proms at Glamis Castle.

Photographer Elliot Cansfield captured the busy day at Barry Mill.