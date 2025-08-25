Ember plans new Dundee electric bus depot at former Arnold Clark garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Ember plans new Dundee electric bus depot at former Arnold Clark garage

There could be up to four buses leaving and entering the site every hour if the proposals go ahead.

By James Simpson
The former Arnold Clark garage on East Dock Street could become an Ember depot. Image: Google Street View
The former Arnold Clark garage on East Dock Street could become an Ember depot. Image: Google Street View

Ember has launched plans for a new electric bus depot at a former Arnold Clark garage in Dundee.

The coach operator hopes to transform the former garage on East Dock Street, which has been shut for more than a year, into a new transport hub.

The firm says the site would be used for parking, charging, and maintaining its electric buses.

If approved, the depot would include a large workshop, MOT bays and nine charging points.

The proposals are for a separate site to the former Arnold Clark dealership – also on East Dock Street – which is the subject of plans for a world buffet restaurant.

If Ember’s plans go ahead, the company says the depot – across the road from the Xplore Dundee HQ – would operate 24/7, supporting the continued rollout of its electric services across Scotland.

Ember plans new East Dock Street depot

Ember says the proposed site does not require “significant alteration” given its past use as a garage.

In a statement submitted to the council, Ember says buses would enter the site via Camperdown Street and exit directly onto East Dock Street.

The firm said: “Establishing a fully self-contained depot will allow Ember to co-locate its charging infrastructure, fleet parking, and maintenance operations under one roof, enhancing efficiency and long-term viability.”

It added: “A one-way traffic flow will be implemented across the site, with vehicles entering from the east and exiting to the north.

“The redesigned eastern entrance ensures that vehicles can queue entirely off the
carriageway while waiting for gates to open.

Ember runs several long-distance bus routes through Dundee. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson
Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The plans are separate to those for the former Arnold Clark showroom site, also on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Once operational, Ember anticipates up to four bus movements (in/out) per hour at peak times.

“Movements will be timetabled to avoid congestion and both access points will be suitable for 15-metre buses.”

It is understood there are no plans for the new depot to include passenger pick-up and drop-off points.

The plans will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming months.

Ember is one of several firms operating a growing number of long-distance coach services out of Dundee.

The firm recently launched a new route from Dundee to Aberdeen Airport, via the Cairngorms, with The Courier testing the service out last week.

More from News

The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Who owns St Andrews?
Ollie Nelson, from Strathmiglo
Fife man, 22, who died in crash near Kelty named
The Courier, CR0033378, News, Peter John Meiklem story, Its the first day for free bus travel for under-22s. Picture shows; genral of people arriving at Dundee bus station. Monday 31st January, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Dundee bus station toilets set to reopen after vandalism closure
Mina Lodge care home exterior
CHAS Kinross children's hospice could move to disused Fife care home
William Stewart of Stewart's Resort, St Andrews
£20m St Andrews holiday park plans further major expansion
Police horses deployed onto the streets of Kirkcaldy for the Fife Derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.
Police horses on Kirkcaldy streets a 'game-changer' as hooligans targeted on Fife derby day
Balbirnie House Hotel
Fife wedding hotel lodges bid for £1.2m holiday cabins within its grounds
Scone Palace.
Volunteer fence judge taken to hospital after horse bolts at Scone horse trials
Sack race fun at Barry Mill duck races. Image: Elliott Cansfield
Great pictures as families have fun in the sun at Barry Mill duck races
Dundee parking attendants.
How do parking wardens police Dundee's football parking zone?

Conversation