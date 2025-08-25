Ember plans new Dundee electric bus depot at former Arnold Clark garage

Ember has launched plans for a new electric bus depot at a former Arnold Clark garage in Dundee.

The coach operator hopes to transform the former garage on East Dock Street, which has been shut for more than a year, into a new transport hub.

The firm says the site would be used for parking, charging, and maintaining its electric buses.

If approved, the depot would include a large workshop, MOT bays and nine charging points.

The proposals are for a separate site to the former Arnold Clark dealership – also on East Dock Street – which is the subject of plans for a world buffet restaurant.

If Ember’s plans go ahead, the company says the depot – across the road from the Xplore Dundee HQ – would operate 24/7, supporting the continued rollout of its electric services across Scotland.

Ember plans new East Dock Street depot

Ember says the proposed site does not require “significant alteration” given its past use as a garage.

In a statement submitted to the council, Ember says buses would enter the site via Camperdown Street and exit directly onto East Dock Street.

The firm said: “Establishing a fully self-contained depot will allow Ember to co-locate its charging infrastructure, fleet parking, and maintenance operations under one roof, enhancing efficiency and long-term viability.”

It added: “A one-way traffic flow will be implemented across the site, with vehicles entering from the east and exiting to the north.

“The redesigned eastern entrance ensures that vehicles can queue entirely off the

carriageway while waiting for gates to open.

“Once operational, Ember anticipates up to four bus movements (in/out) per hour at peak times.

“Movements will be timetabled to avoid congestion and both access points will be suitable for 15-metre buses.”

It is understood there are no plans for the new depot to include passenger pick-up and drop-off points.

The plans will be considered by Dundee City Council in the coming months.

Ember is one of several firms operating a growing number of long-distance coach services out of Dundee.

The firm recently launched a new route from Dundee to Aberdeen Airport, via the Cairngorms, with The Courier testing the service out last week.