Dundee bus station toilets set to reopen after vandalism closure

The public toilets at Dundee bus station are set to reopen after being closed due to “repeated and severe vandalism”.

In June The Courier reported how Stagecoach had been forced shut the toilets to all passengers, with the exception of disabled visitors, for an indefinite period.

Stagecoach East Scotland, which is responsible for running Dundee bus station, said the decision was taken after attempts to reduce anti-social behaviour had failed.

Among the measures introduced by Stagecoach to tackle the problem was restricting the opening hours and installing a barrier system.

However, it has now been confirmed refurbishment work is set to begin on the toilets at the end of September.

The work will also see enhanced CCTV provision installed within the station to deter vandalism.

It is hoped this will allow the facilities to reopen by mid-October.

Toilet closure ‘not acceptable’

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who says he has been inundated with complaints from constituents over the issue, welcomed the news.

He said: “So many constituents have raised the toilets issue with me

“People go on a long journey, arrive at a bus station and there are no functioning public toilet – this is not acceptable.

“I’m genuinely grateful to the interim managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, who has updated me to the fact that the toilets will be refurbished and reopened.

“It’s plain common sense that if they are upgrading and refurbishing the toilets, they have appropriate security measures in place to avoid repeated vandalism.”

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re carrying out refurbishment works on both the male and female toilets at Dundee Bus Station with a focus on making them as resilient as possible against vandalism.

“Once reopened, we will be monitoring them closely and checking regularly for any damage.

“In addition, we are looking to enhance CCTV provision within the bus station to cover the toilet area, providing further reassurance for customers and helping to deter future incidents of vandalism.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we would like to thank bus station users for their patience while this essential refurbishment work is being carried out.”