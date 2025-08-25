Dundee bus station toilets set to reopen after vandalism closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee bus station toilets set to reopen after vandalism closure

The facilities were shut indefinitely after measures put in place to tackle anti-social behaviour failed to work.

By Laura Devlin
The toilets at Dundee bus station are set to reopen. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The public toilets at Dundee bus station are set to reopen after being closed due to “repeated and severe vandalism”.

In June The Courier reported how Stagecoach had been forced shut the toilets to all passengers, with the exception of disabled visitors, for an indefinite period.

Stagecoach East Scotland, which is responsible for running Dundee bus station, said the decision was taken after attempts to reduce anti-social behaviour had failed.

The sign at Dundee bus station informing customers of the the toilet closure. Image: DC Thomson.

Among the measures introduced by Stagecoach to tackle the problem was restricting the opening hours and installing a barrier system.

However, it has now been confirmed refurbishment work is set to begin on the toilets at the end of September.

The work will also see enhanced CCTV provision installed within the station to deter vandalism.

It is hoped this will allow the facilities to reopen by mid-October.

Toilet closure ‘not acceptable’

Councillor Fraser Macpherson, who says he has been inundated with complaints from constituents over the issue, welcomed the news.

He said: “So many constituents have raised the toilets issue with me

“People go on a long journey, arrive at a bus station and there are no functioning public toilet – this is not acceptable.

“I’m genuinely grateful to the interim managing director at Stagecoach East Scotland, who has updated me to the fact that the toilets will be refurbished and reopened.

“It’s plain common sense that if they are upgrading and refurbishing the toilets, they have appropriate security measures in place to avoid repeated vandalism.”

The Dundee bus station toilets have been shut for several months. Image: Fraser Macpherson.

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re carrying out refurbishment works on both the male and female toilets at Dundee Bus Station with a focus on making them as resilient as possible against vandalism.

“Once reopened, we will be monitoring them closely and checking regularly for any damage.

“In addition, we are looking to enhance CCTV provision within the bus station to cover the toilet area, providing further reassurance for customers and helping to deter future incidents of vandalism.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we would like to thank bus station users for their patience while this essential refurbishment work is being carried out.”

