Arbroath hairdresser and Ninewells nurse to open wine bar named after beloved dog

An Arbroath hairdresser and a Ninewells Hospital nurse have revealed plans to open a new wine bar named after their beloved dog.

Danny Laverty, 53, and Paul Johnston, 52, have taken over the former Pende Cafe in the town centre.

They hope to open Lord Rubin’s wine bar in the Market Place venue by the start of November.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, want to create “something different” in the Angus town.

The dog-friendly wine bar will be decorated with antique furniture and chandeliers.

There are plans to use local distilleries such as Arbikie and Redcastle.

Danny told The Courier: “We realise you have to have other things but as much as possible we’re going to try to buy local.

“The decor is going to be very different because we’re going back in time with the style.

“We’re going to have a baby grand piano, six chandeliers and a lot of antiques.

“We’ll have nice white linen and nice silverware and antique china.

“For example, a sharing platter would come on a cake stand rather than a sharing board.

“We really are going a little bit back in time and a little bit classic, not posh, but just nice.

“That’s where we differ from what’s going on in town.

“There are nice places to eat and really nice pubs in Arbroath as well – there’s the Boatyard, it’s lovely. Smithy’s deli is lovely.

“We’re going to try to get in between all of that, we won’t be a restaurant as such, but there will be a nice selection of starters and sharing platters.”

The award-winning Pende Cafe shut in 2020 after struggling during the Covid period.

The building has been empty since, and Danny says there is “a lot” of work to do before the wine bar is ready to open.

He added: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long while, but Paul was never quite on board until we saw these premises.

“This cafe was the only empty shop unit (on the street), we were sat in there one day and I said to Paul, ‘I think that’s something waiting to happen’.

“There are lovely places in Arbroath to eat and to drink, really well-run pubs, but there’s nothing like what we’re doing, which is more old-fashioned.

“We are hoping to open at the end of October or the beginning of November.

“There is a lot of work to do, the toilets need gutting, but there is a kitchen and everything there already.

“There’s a lot that’s positive, but there’s a lot to do.

“We keep saying there is no rush, let’s sit there the night before with a glass of wine, saying, ‘I think we’re ready’.

“We don’t want to be hours from opening, scrubbing the floors, we want to be ready.”

The bar is named after the couple’s dog, Rubin, who regularly played a part in their lockdown Facebook videos, which helped raise thousands of pounds for NHS Tayside.

Danny said: “Rubin was Paul’s dog, and he was six when Paul and I met, and he was 12 when he passed away.

“He had an amazing attitude, and I just thought he was a lord. I even created a voice for him.

“I bought him a Lordship for one of Paul’s Christmases, and I just thought it was a nice name for if we ever did anything.

“People have commented (on the name) so much. He was very much involved in our Saturday night concerts during lockdown, so people knew him.

“If people don’t know who he was, there’s a story there for them.”

Danny, who is also a singer, is set to headline the first-ever Angus Pride event later this month.