Arbroath hairdresser and Ninewells nurse to open wine bar named after beloved dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Arbroath hairdresser and Ninewells nurse to open wine bar named after beloved dog

Danny Laverty and Paul Johnston have taken over the former Pende Cafe in Arbroath.

By Ellidh Aitken
Danny Laverty (left) and Paul Johnston
Danny Laverty (left) and Paul Johnston plan to open a new wine bar in the former Pende Cafe. Image: Supplied

An Arbroath hairdresser and a Ninewells Hospital nurse have revealed plans to open a new wine bar named after their beloved dog.

Danny Laverty, 53, and Paul Johnston, 52, have taken over the former Pende Cafe in the town centre.

They hope to open Lord Rubin’s wine bar in the Market Place venue by the start of November.

The couple, who have been married for 11 years, want to create “something different” in the Angus town.

The dog-friendly wine bar will be decorated with antique furniture and chandeliers.

There are plans to use local distilleries such as Arbikie and Redcastle.

Arbroath couple opening ‘classic’ wine bar in town centre

Danny told The Courier: “We realise you have to have other things but as much as possible we’re going to try to buy local.

“The decor is going to be very different because we’re going back in time with the style.

“We’re going to have a baby grand piano, six chandeliers and a lot of antiques.

“We’ll have nice white linen and nice silverware and antique china.

“For example, a sharing platter would come on a cake stand rather than a sharing board.

The couple are taking over the former Pende Cafe. Image: Supplied
The former Pende Cafe in Arbroath. Image: Supplied

“We really are going a little bit back in time and a little bit classic, not posh, but just nice.

“That’s where we differ from what’s going on in town.

“There are nice places to eat and really nice pubs in Arbroath as well – there’s the Boatyard, it’s lovely. Smithy’s deli is lovely.

“We’re going to try to get in between all of that, we won’t be a restaurant as such, but there will be a nice selection of starters and sharing platters.”

The award-winning Pende Cafe shut in 2020 after struggling during the Covid period.

The building has been empty since, and Danny says there is “a lot” of work to do before the wine bar is ready to open.

Wine bar named after couple’s dog ‘Lord’ Rubin

He added: “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long while, but Paul was never quite on board until we saw these premises.

“This cafe was the only empty shop unit (on the street), we were sat in there one day and I said to Paul, ‘I think that’s something waiting to happen’.

“There are lovely places in Arbroath to eat and to drink, really well-run pubs, but there’s nothing like what we’re doing, which is more old-fashioned.

“We are hoping to open at the end of October or the beginning of November.

“There is a lot of work to do, the toilets need gutting, but there is a kitchen and everything there already.

“There’s a lot that’s positive, but there’s a lot to do.

“We keep saying there is no rush, let’s sit there the night before with a glass of wine, saying, ‘I think we’re ready’.

“We don’t want to be hours from opening, scrubbing the floors, we want to be ready.”

Danny and Paul’s dog, Rubin, who the bar will be named after. Image: Supplied

The bar is named after the couple’s dog, Rubin, who regularly played a part in their lockdown Facebook videos, which helped raise thousands of pounds for NHS Tayside.

Danny said: “Rubin was Paul’s dog, and he was six when Paul and I met, and he was 12 when he passed away.

“He had an amazing attitude, and I just thought he was a lord. I even created a voice for him.

“I bought him a Lordship for one of Paul’s Christmases, and I just thought it was a nice name for if we ever did anything.

“People have commented (on the name) so much. He was very much involved in our Saturday night concerts during lockdown, so people knew him.

“If people don’t know who he was, there’s a story there for them.”

Danny, who is also a singer, is set to headline the first-ever Angus Pride event later this month.

More from News

The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth.
Why Perth hotels housing asylum seekers don’t need ‘change of use’ planning permission
2
LiveHouse Dundee
LiveHouse Dundee opens its 114-space car park to the public
Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Shamed Dundee cafe boss caught sexting 'schoolgirl'
Daily court round-up logo.
Monday court roundup — Not bothered and overexposed
The Hamilton Grand building in St Andrews is iconic.
Who owns St Andrews?
2
Ollie Nelson, from Strathmiglo
Fife man, 22, who died in crash near Kelty named
The Courier, CR0033378, News, Peter John Meiklem story, Its the first day for free bus travel for under-22s. Picture shows; genral of people arriving at Dundee bus station. Monday 31st January, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Dundee bus station toilets set to reopen after vandalism closure
Mina Lodge care home exterior
CHAS Kinross children's hospice could move to disused Fife care home
William Stewart of Stewart's Resort, St Andrews
£20m St Andrews holiday park plans further major expansion
Police horses deployed onto the streets of Kirkcaldy for the Fife Derby between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic.
Police horses on Kirkcaldy streets a 'game-changer' as hooligans targeted on Fife derby day
5

Conversation