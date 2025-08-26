Perthshire village ‘bombarded’ with traffic during A90 Dundee to Perth roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire village ‘bombarded’ with traffic during A90 Dundee to Perth roadworks

A Kilspindie resident hit out at the "hundreds" of drivers using the high Carse road as a rat-run.

By Andrew Robson
Kilspindie residents concerned over speed of traffic avoiding A90 roadworks
Kilspindie residents are concerned over the speed of passing traffic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Perthshire village is being “bombarded” by traffic to avoid roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Kilspindie resident Ian Alexander says “it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt” due to drivers speeding through the village at peak times.

The 50-year-old, who works at Ninewells Hospital, says hundreds of drivers are using the high road through the Carse of Gowrie as a rat run to avoid delays.

The works, being carried out by Amey, began on August 3 and are set to run for 12 weeks.

The second lane of both carriageways has been closed for the duration of the “essential” roadworks, and a 30mph speed limit is in place.

Drivers using rural Perthshire roads to avoid A90 works

During peak times, there have been tailbacks in both directions.

Ian said: “Our village is being bombarded with traffic as people try to avoid the road work on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

“Some days we have over 500 vehicles coming through the single-track road, when normally we get around 30.

Ian Alexander is worried that the rise in traffic could lead to a crash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The increased traffic has added around 20 minutes onto my journey to get home, as you have to constantly stop at the passing places and let traffic squeeze by.

“Despite the 20mph speed limit, some of the cars come flying through the village, and it’s only a matter of time before there’s a crash.”

Kilspindie resident wants action on influx of Perth to Dundee traffic

Ian says that police have been out to observe drivers after complaints, but they arrived at 10am, after rush hour.

He added: “This is just the beginning. The roadworks just started a couple of weeks ago, and I fear it will only get worse.

“The work is only being carried out at night for the ‘safety of the roadworks’, but it’s okay for these cars to be speeding through the village.

“One car hit my wheelie bin over the weekend; next it could be a pedestrian, cyclist, dog or child.”

The roadworks are in place for 12 weeks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ian says he suggested putting up a “local traffic only” sign on the road, but claimed this was rejected due to “sign clutter”.

Similar concerns have also been raised about traffic using the road through Errol to avoid traffic.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes added: “I am increasingly concerned about the volume of traffic choosing to leave the A90 and use both the high and low carse roads.

“These roads were never designed to accommodate such levels of traffic.”

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes hit out drivers using the rural road during A90 roadworks
Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said the council’s position that nothing can be done to prevent vehicles from using these roads, “whilst legally accurate, feels inadequate”.

Mr Forbes believes trunk roads should be the responsibility of the local authority they fall in, which would allow for “better scrutiny” and mitigation measures on local roads.

An Amey spokesperson said: “We have investigated several measures to encourage road users to stay on the A90, including moving the lane closure further back; however, that is likely to displace the issue.

“While speeding is a matter for Police Scotland to monitor and enforce, neither Transport Scotland nor Amey can restrict access to alternative routes that road users may choose to drive.

“Please be assured that we will continue to proactively monitor journey times as these works continue.”

In response to the concerns raised, Perth and Kinross Council and Traffic Scotland said the roadworks are the responsibility of Amey.

The local authority added that they “will work with Amey to address any issues caused by these works”.

More from News

A Balloons and Tunes event.
New date for Perthshire balloon festival announced as organisers issue refund update
Lochee High Street.
Police trying to find man in ‘distressed state’ on Dundee street
Paul McDowell was caught with thousands of child abuse photos.
Ex-prison officer kept stash of obscene child sex material at Dundee home
Olya Munro inside her wine bar La Cave a Vin in Perth.
First look inside Perth's new 'sophisticated' wine bar inspired by world travels and Scottish…
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court roundup — Gambling with the law at Dundee casino
Traffic Scotland cameras show emergency services at the scene of a crash on the A90 in Angus.
Female cut free from car after 3-vehicle crash on A90
St Andrews' West Sands beach.
Coastguard teams called to St Andrews in search for missing person
Culross Abbey has been put up for sale.
800-year-old Fife church featured in Outlander for sale at just £35k
How the new north gateway to Montrose Port would look. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
30 apartments, gym and café plan for old Montrose Port grain store
2
Forfar Academy.
Forfar Academy branded 'weak' in effort to close attainment gap after inspection report

Conversation