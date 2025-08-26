Perthshire village ‘bombarded’ with traffic during A90 Dundee to Perth roadworks

A Perthshire village is being “bombarded” by traffic to avoid roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

Kilspindie resident Ian Alexander says “it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt” due to drivers speeding through the village at peak times.

The 50-year-old, who works at Ninewells Hospital, says hundreds of drivers are using the high road through the Carse of Gowrie as a rat run to avoid delays.

The works, being carried out by Amey, began on August 3 and are set to run for 12 weeks.

The second lane of both carriageways has been closed for the duration of the “essential” roadworks, and a 30mph speed limit is in place.

Drivers using rural Perthshire roads to avoid A90 works

During peak times, there have been tailbacks in both directions.

Ian said: “Our village is being bombarded with traffic as people try to avoid the road work on the A90 between Dundee and Perth.

“Some days we have over 500 vehicles coming through the single-track road, when normally we get around 30.

“The increased traffic has added around 20 minutes onto my journey to get home, as you have to constantly stop at the passing places and let traffic squeeze by.

“Despite the 20mph speed limit, some of the cars come flying through the village, and it’s only a matter of time before there’s a crash.”

Kilspindie resident wants action on influx of Perth to Dundee traffic

Ian says that police have been out to observe drivers after complaints, but they arrived at 10am, after rush hour.

He added: “This is just the beginning. The roadworks just started a couple of weeks ago, and I fear it will only get worse.

“The work is only being carried out at night for the ‘safety of the roadworks’, but it’s okay for these cars to be speeding through the village.

“One car hit my wheelie bin over the weekend; next it could be a pedestrian, cyclist, dog or child.”

Ian says he suggested putting up a “local traffic only” sign on the road, but claimed this was rejected due to “sign clutter”.

Similar concerns have also been raised about traffic using the road through Errol to avoid traffic.

Carse of Gowrie councillor Angus Forbes added: “I am increasingly concerned about the volume of traffic choosing to leave the A90 and use both the high and low carse roads.

“These roads were never designed to accommodate such levels of traffic.”

He said the council’s position that nothing can be done to prevent vehicles from using these roads, “whilst legally accurate, feels inadequate”.

Mr Forbes believes trunk roads should be the responsibility of the local authority they fall in, which would allow for “better scrutiny” and mitigation measures on local roads.

An Amey spokesperson said: “We have investigated several measures to encourage road users to stay on the A90, including moving the lane closure further back; however, that is likely to displace the issue.

“While speeding is a matter for Police Scotland to monitor and enforce, neither Transport Scotland nor Amey can restrict access to alternative routes that road users may choose to drive.

“Please be assured that we will continue to proactively monitor journey times as these works continue.”

In response to the concerns raised, Perth and Kinross Council and Traffic Scotland said the roadworks are the responsibility of Amey.

The local authority added that they “will work with Amey to address any issues caused by these works”.