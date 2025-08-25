Volunteer fence judge taken to hospital after horse bolts at Scone horse trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volunteer fence judge taken to hospital after horse bolts at Scone horse trials

The fence judge was hit by the horse during Sunday's event.

By Lucy Scarlett
Scone Palace.
A judge has been hospitalised after a horse collided with her at Scone Palace International Horse Trials. Image: Richard Wilkins

A volunteer was hospitalised after a horse bolted during the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a horse collided with a fence judge at the cross-country jumping event.

The course was closed for around an hour while medics assessed her injuries.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

It is also understood the rider fell from the horse during the incident.

‘Really concerning incident’ at Scone International Horse Trials

An eyewitness told The Courier the rider appeared to be struggling to control the horse after it bolted.

“The rider circled the horse in front of jump 13 in an attempt to slow it down and then jumped the fence.

“However, it continued to appear to be very excited.

“Fence judges at the next few fences tried to flag the rider down but it seemed like, although he was trying to do so, the horse wouldn’t stop.

“When it reached the fence where the accident happened the horse ran right into one of the fence judges who was sitting on a chair relatively close to the jump to carry out her duties.

The horse trials took place at Scone Palace for the first time. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“The woman seemed to take the full impact of the horse colliding with her.

“Other fence judges and officials were with her immediately.

“The rider also fell from his horse. It looked really worrying when the area was blocked from public view.

“The cross country jumping was stopped for around an hour while the incident was dealt with.

“It was a really concerning incident to watch unfold.”

Volunteer hospitalised after horse bolts

A spokesperson for Scone Palace International Horse trials said: “A volunteer was injured when a horse competing in the CCI1* class bolted, despite its rider’s best efforts, back along the cross-country course towards the stables.

“The volunteer was assessed and treated by the on-site medical team and taken by ambulance in a stable condition to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

Organisers also confirmed that two horses were euthanised following separate incidents on Saturday.

Scone Palace International Horse Trials ran for the first time this year, taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials.

Conversation