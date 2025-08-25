Volunteer fence judge taken to hospital after horse bolts at Scone horse trials

A volunteer was hospitalised after a horse bolted during the Scone Palace International Horse Trials.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a horse collided with a fence judge at the cross-country jumping event.

The course was closed for around an hour while medics assessed her injuries.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

It is also understood the rider fell from the horse during the incident.

‘Really concerning incident’ at Scone International Horse Trials

An eyewitness told The Courier the rider appeared to be struggling to control the horse after it bolted.

“The rider circled the horse in front of jump 13 in an attempt to slow it down and then jumped the fence.

“However, it continued to appear to be very excited.

“Fence judges at the next few fences tried to flag the rider down but it seemed like, although he was trying to do so, the horse wouldn’t stop.

“When it reached the fence where the accident happened the horse ran right into one of the fence judges who was sitting on a chair relatively close to the jump to carry out her duties.

“The woman seemed to take the full impact of the horse colliding with her.

“Other fence judges and officials were with her immediately.

“The rider also fell from his horse. It looked really worrying when the area was blocked from public view.

“The cross country jumping was stopped for around an hour while the incident was dealt with.

“It was a really concerning incident to watch unfold.”

Volunteer hospitalised after horse bolts

A spokesperson for Scone Palace International Horse trials said: “A volunteer was injured when a horse competing in the CCI1* class bolted, despite its rider’s best efforts, back along the cross-country course towards the stables.

“The volunteer was assessed and treated by the on-site medical team and taken by ambulance in a stable condition to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.”

Organisers also confirmed that two horses were euthanised following separate incidents on Saturday.

Scone Palace International Horse Trials ran for the first time this year, taking over from the iconic Blair Horse Trials.