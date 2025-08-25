Fife wedding hotel lodges bid for £1.2m holiday cabins within its grounds

A top Fife hotel has lodged a £1.2 million holiday lodge plan.

Balbirnie House Hotel hopes to build 12 “stunning” wooden cabins in its grounds to accommodate wedding guests.

The Markinch venue is a five-time winner of Haute Grandeur’s world’s best wedding hotel award.

However, it can only accommodate 75 overnight guests meaning many people have to stay elsewhere.

Hotel directors Nicholas and Gaynor Russell say the holiday cabins would be “a very significant improvement” in their offering.

They would be mainly used by wedding guests, they say.

But single bookings would be anticipated in the quieter months of October, November, January and February.

How would Balbirnie House Hotel cabins look?

A planning application lodged with Fife Council shows the cabins would be located in existing woodland to the south and south west of the A-listed hotel.

And they would be linked to the main building via a new path.

The proposal involves a 2.4-acre area of grassland and does not affect protected trees.

According to designs, each lodge would measure 93 feet by 54 feet and include an outside terrace.

They would be finished in burnt wood-style cladding with flat rubber roofs and Scandinavian-style windows.

Low-level bollard outside lighting would also be installed.

However, there are no plans to increase car parking as the hotel says it already has a surplus of spaces.

“The strategy is to encourage guests to park in the existing car park and walk to the cabins,” they say.

‘Beautiful addition’

The owners add: “The proposals are quite a beautiful addition to what we can offer to our tens of thousands of annual guests.

“We are always seeking to make improvements to what we do.

“These stunning new cabins provide for a very significant improvement.”

Balbirnie House opened as a hotel in 1990.

It now hosts 200 weddings a year, most of which have around 100 day guests.

The Russells predict the cabins will be occupied for 250 nights per year.

They say this will secure and increase employment and bring additional tourism revenue.

Award-winning hotel

Balbirnie House Hotel has bounced back into profit since suffering a £1 million financial loss between 2020 and 2022.

It has won Scotland’s national hotel of the year twice and is a 16-time winner of Scotland’s national wedding hotel of the year.

Planning permission for a spa, gym and swimming pool was granted in 2007.

However, the work is still on hold due to the predicted £20m cost.