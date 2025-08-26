‘Romantic’ hideaway studio plan for historic Carnoustie house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Romantic’ hideaway studio plan for historic Carnoustie house

The proposal aims to create an attractive stone studio at Woodhill House near the Angus town.

By Graham Brown
An architect's image of how the Woodhill House studio would look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios
An architect's image of how the Woodhill House studio would look. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

There are plans to turn an old stone building in the grounds of a historic Angus house into a unique ‘romantic’ retreat.

The owner of Woodhill House at Barry, near Carnoustie wants to build a stone studio in the property’s large garden.

It would be a peaceful place to enjoy “quiet contemplation”.

Studio planning application for grounds of historic Carnoustie house.
The studio would sit close to the main mansion house at Woodhill. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

The main house is a B-listed two-storey mansion with a veranda wing by prolific Scots architect Robert Lorimer.

Lorimer, who was born in Edinburgh and died in 1929, was renowned for his restoration of numerous castles and historic homes.

Woodhill was completed in the early 20th century, but is on the site of a property dating back to the 1500s.

It sits around 800 metres south of the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Domed roof on Carnoustie house studio

Images produced by Dundee architects Nicoll Russell Studios show the attractive domed-roof studio beside the mansion.

A derelict stone shed would be demolished to make way for the new project.

New stone studio at Carnoustie mansion house.
A disused shed would be demolished to make way for the new studio. Image: Supplied

The single-storey building will have a footprint of 29.5 square metres and an overall height of 5.6 metres.

The architects say it will be built using reused red sandstone.

Its natural ogee slate roof has been inspired by the historic dormer windows of Woodhill House.

The studio would be used for arts and crafts, and as a “space of contemplation”.

Plans for stone studio at historic Carnoustie house.
A night-time visualisation of the Woodhill House studio. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

“The proposed structure sits adjacent to a pond and creates a romantic composition which complements historic Woodhill House and its gardens,” adds the application.

“The project is part of an ongoing strategy by the client to restore and enhance Woodhill House and its environs.”

Angus Council will decide on the application in due course.

More from News

Shaun Baird who has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland
Fears grow for missing Dundee man
John Devlin at the top of the stairs to his Viewmount flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Forfar dad recovering from hip replacement faces 63-step climb to council flat
Gill and Paul Fitzpatrick. Image: Gill Fitzpatrick.
Dundee widow's tribute to ‘born teacher’ Paul Fitzpatrick on first anniversary of his death
Roadworks bringing traffic chaos at peak times in Perth in 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Emergency road closures QUADRUPLE across Perth and Kinross
Bill Batchelor, chairman of the Western Gateway Community Group. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee Western Gateway school delay could last four more years, campaigners fear
Curtis Ross. Image: Facebook
Question of risk 'looms large' for Fife man who filmed gas explosion
The Bank's exterior may not look too different but lots has changed inside. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Take a look inside Dunblane's Bank as renovation progresses
Dundee form Primero Contracts hopes to build a new base beside the southbound A90 in Angus. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Garden retreat and firm's A90 HQ proposal
The Station Hotel houses asylum seekers in Perth.
Why Perth hotels housing asylum seekers don’t need ‘change of use’ planning permission
5
LiveHouse Dundee
LiveHouse Dundee opens its 114-space car park to the public

Conversation