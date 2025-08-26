‘Romantic’ hideaway studio plan for historic Carnoustie house

There are plans to turn an old stone building in the grounds of a historic Angus house into a unique ‘romantic’ retreat.

The owner of Woodhill House at Barry, near Carnoustie wants to build a stone studio in the property’s large garden.

It would be a peaceful place to enjoy “quiet contemplation”.

The main house is a B-listed two-storey mansion with a veranda wing by prolific Scots architect Robert Lorimer.

Lorimer, who was born in Edinburgh and died in 1929, was renowned for his restoration of numerous castles and historic homes.

Woodhill was completed in the early 20th century, but is on the site of a property dating back to the 1500s.

It sits around 800 metres south of the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Domed roof on Carnoustie house studio

Images produced by Dundee architects Nicoll Russell Studios show the attractive domed-roof studio beside the mansion.

A derelict stone shed would be demolished to make way for the new project.

The single-storey building will have a footprint of 29.5 square metres and an overall height of 5.6 metres.

The architects say it will be built using reused red sandstone.

Its natural ogee slate roof has been inspired by the historic dormer windows of Woodhill House.

The studio would be used for arts and crafts, and as a “space of contemplation”.

“The proposed structure sits adjacent to a pond and creates a romantic composition which complements historic Woodhill House and its gardens,” adds the application.

“The project is part of an ongoing strategy by the client to restore and enhance Woodhill House and its environs.”

Angus Council will decide on the application in due course.