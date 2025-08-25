CHAS Kinross children’s hospice could move to disused Fife care home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CHAS Kinross children’s hospice could move to disused Fife care home

CHAS needs to find a temporary home while its Rachel House hospice in Kinross gets a £17m revamp

By Morag Lindsay
Mina Lodge care home exterior
Chas could move temporarily to the old Abbostford Mina Lodge care home at Kinglassie. Google Maps

CHAS chiefs have unveiled plans to move their Kinross children’s hospice to a former care home in Fife.

The charity is hoping to secure planning permission for a £17 million revamp of its Rachel House hospice in Kinross.

But if the 18-month rebuild goes ahead, it will need to find a temporary base for the children and families who use the services there.

CHAS announced today that it intends to use Abbotsford Mina Lodge at Kinglassie for the purpose.

Kinglassie care home exterior
The former care home at Kinglassie. Image: Google Maps

The former care home is just 10 miles from the Rachel House site in Kinross.

It was purpose-built with space for up to 24 residents.

However, it closed a number of years ago.

A spokesperson for Abbotsford said the organisation was delighted to be able to help CHAS.

“It’s a great way for the community of Kinglassie to be able to support this group of children too,” she said.

“The people in Kinglassie were always very supportive of the care home and I am sure they will show the same support to CHAS.”

Former Kinglassie care home could house CHAS next summer

CHAS says it will spend the next few months converting the former Abbotsford Mina Lodge care home to create a warm and welcoming space.

The goal is to start making use of the building next summer.

Architect drawing showing Rachel House plans from above.
AI images show what the new Rachel House could look like. Image: CHAS

Rachel House in Kinross is one of two children’s hospices run by CHAS.

It cost £10m to build and was officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal in 1996.

However, advances in medical care mean the number of children being cared for at Rachel House has risen from under 100 when it was first built in 1996 to more than 200 today.

The new plans include an additional hydrotherapy pool, better equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

It’s hoped the Rachel House revamp can be completed by 2027, subject to planning approval.

CHAS has submitted plans to Fife Council for alterations to the Kinglassie care home.

Building work is set to begin at Rachel House in 2026 with the full project set for completion in 2027.

Those plans are currently in the hands of Perth and Kinross Council.

 

Conversation