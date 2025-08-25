CHAS Kinross children’s hospice could move to disused Fife care home

CHAS chiefs have unveiled plans to move their Kinross children’s hospice to a former care home in Fife.

The charity is hoping to secure planning permission for a £17 million revamp of its Rachel House hospice in Kinross.

But if the 18-month rebuild goes ahead, it will need to find a temporary base for the children and families who use the services there.

CHAS announced today that it intends to use Abbotsford Mina Lodge at Kinglassie for the purpose.

The former care home is just 10 miles from the Rachel House site in Kinross.

It was purpose-built with space for up to 24 residents.

However, it closed a number of years ago.

A spokesperson for Abbotsford said the organisation was delighted to be able to help CHAS.

“It’s a great way for the community of Kinglassie to be able to support this group of children too,” she said.

“The people in Kinglassie were always very supportive of the care home and I am sure they will show the same support to CHAS.”

Former Kinglassie care home could house CHAS next summer

CHAS says it will spend the next few months converting the former Abbotsford Mina Lodge care home to create a warm and welcoming space.

The goal is to start making use of the building next summer.

Rachel House in Kinross is one of two children’s hospices run by CHAS.

It cost £10m to build and was officially opened by HRH The Princess Royal in 1996.

However, advances in medical care mean the number of children being cared for at Rachel House has risen from under 100 when it was first built in 1996 to more than 200 today.

The new plans include an additional hydrotherapy pool, better equipped bedrooms and fully accessible adventure gardens.

It’s hoped the Rachel House revamp can be completed by 2027, subject to planning approval.

CHAS has submitted plans to Fife Council for alterations to the Kinglassie care home.

Building work is set to begin at Rachel House in 2026 with the full project set for completion in 2027.

Those plans are currently in the hands of Perth and Kinross Council.