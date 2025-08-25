£20m St Andrews holiday park plans further major expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£20m St Andrews holiday park plans further major expansion

Stewart's Resort, near the home of golf, will double in size if plans are approved.

By Claire Warrender
William Stewart of Stewart's Resort, St Andrews
Gleneagles Holiday Park co-owner William Stewart. Image: Supplied

St Andrews holiday park owners have announced plans for a further major expansion of their site.

The £20 million Stewart’s Resort hope to construct up to 216 luxury holiday lodges in a western extension.

The move would more than double the size of the park, where lodges sell for as much as £250,000.

The Smoked Thistle
The resort includes a restaurant. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Stewart’s already boasts 82 complete lodges, alongside a restaurant, spa and gym.

A further 131 are now under construction on the site at Northbank Farm by Cameron, four miles from the home of golf.

And park owners Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd have now lodged a proposal of application notice with Fife Council.

This includes a broad outline of the plan, rather than finalised details.

The owners say the new lodges will “integrate seamlessly with the existing development”.

Public consultation on Stewart’s Resort expansion plans

Proposals for the development’s second phase in 2022 fell foul of locals who feared its effect on the protected Cameron Reservoir.

They expressed particular concern about a large population of pink-footed geese which roost there each winter.

Plans for the latest third phase show the proposed site is closer to the water.

A map showing the site of the planned Stewart's Resort expansion in St Andrews
Plans show the site of the proposed Stewart’s Resort expansion is beside Cameron Reservoir. Image: Fife planning portal

However, Fife Council planning officer Scott Simpson says the owners must submit an updated bird survey with their application.

This should demonstrate the Stewart’s resort expansion plans would have no significant impact.

Residents will be consulted on the plans at two events.

The first is this Thursday (August 28) , followed by a second on October 9.

Both take place at Cameron Parish Hall from 3pm to 7pm.

First expansion approved on appeal

Stewart’s Resort is one of several parks operated by Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd.

One is at Edzell in Angus, and another at Strathkinness was granted planning permission for an additional 20 lodges in July.

The St Andrews site has been home to professional golfers, golf fans and even students who don’t fancy living in halls of residence.

The second phase was originally refused planning permission amid concerns it would result in increased traffic.

Councillors feared it would result in the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

However, the Scottish Government approved it on appeal in 2023, saying there was no justification for refusal.

