£20m St Andrews holiday park plans further major expansion

St Andrews holiday park owners have announced plans for a further major expansion of their site.

The £20 million Stewart’s Resort hope to construct up to 216 luxury holiday lodges in a western extension.

The move would more than double the size of the park, where lodges sell for as much as £250,000.

Stewart’s already boasts 82 complete lodges, alongside a restaurant, spa and gym.

A further 131 are now under construction on the site at Northbank Farm by Cameron, four miles from the home of golf.

And park owners Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd have now lodged a proposal of application notice with Fife Council.

This includes a broad outline of the plan, rather than finalised details.

The owners say the new lodges will “integrate seamlessly with the existing development”.

Public consultation on Stewart’s Resort expansion plans

Proposals for the development’s second phase in 2022 fell foul of locals who feared its effect on the protected Cameron Reservoir.

They expressed particular concern about a large population of pink-footed geese which roost there each winter.

Plans for the latest third phase show the proposed site is closer to the water.

However, Fife Council planning officer Scott Simpson says the owners must submit an updated bird survey with their application.

This should demonstrate the Stewart’s resort expansion plans would have no significant impact.

Residents will be consulted on the plans at two events.

The first is this Thursday (August 28) , followed by a second on October 9.

Both take place at Cameron Parish Hall from 3pm to 7pm.

First expansion approved on appeal

Stewart’s Resort is one of several parks operated by Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd.

One is at Edzell in Angus, and another at Strathkinness was granted planning permission for an additional 20 lodges in July.

The St Andrews site has been home to professional golfers, golf fans and even students who don’t fancy living in halls of residence.

The second phase was originally refused planning permission amid concerns it would result in increased traffic.

Councillors feared it would result in the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

However, the Scottish Government approved it on appeal in 2023, saying there was no justification for refusal.