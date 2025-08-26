Angus Planning Ahead: Garden retreat and firm’s A90 HQ proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Garden retreat and firm’s A90 HQ proposal

The latest Angus planning round-up also includes the go-ahead for a Pilates studio beside Arbroath Abbey and a bid for a family home in a field east of Forfar.

By Graham Brown
Dundee form Primero Contracts hopes to build a new base beside the southbound A90 in Angus. Image: Wilson Paul Architects
There are plans for a new family home in a field east of Forfar.

An application for planning permission in principle has been lodged for a 0.2 hectare site at Hillend of Lownie.

It sits beside the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

There are already several houses on Lownie corner, just outside the village of Kingsmuir.

An existing field gate would be used to access the site.

Hillend of Lownie house planning application
The planned house site on Dunnichen Road east of Kingsmuir. Image: Google

The application states: “The final design details of the proposed dwelling, including external finishes, would be determined at the detailed planning stage.

“However, any proposed design would be of a high-quality to ensure the visual amenity of the area is protected and enhanced.”

The road layout at what was once an accident blackspot on the sharp corner was improved a number of years ago.

Dundee firm’s A90 HQ proposal

Dundee firm Primero Contracts is bidding to build a new headquarters beside the A90 in Angus.

The fitting-out specialist has submitted plans for offices and storage at Dunvrackie, near Tealing.

The land is currently a greenfield site beside the southbound Aberdeen to Dundee dual carriageway.

An artist’s impression of the development. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Access would be taken from an existing side road and not directly off the A90.

Primero hopes to construct two buildings – the Bothy and Byre – in the “visually distinctive” development.

The company has been based at West Pitkerro in Dundee for more than 20 years.

The application is yet to be considered by Angus Council.

But neighbours living beside the site have already objected to the proposal.

Arbroath Pilates studio approved

Permission has been granted to turn a shop opposite Arbroath Abbey into a Pilates studio.

Flex288 is to turn the premises at 288 High Street into a seven-day studio.

It will offer up to six 50-minute classes a day.

Each would have a maximum of eight clients, led by one instructor.

The internal layout will include a main studio space, staff kitchen and accessible unisex toilet.

Arbroath Pilates studio planning application approved
The premises at 288 High Street are directly opposite Arbroath Abbey. Image: Google

Officials approved the Digital Rinse application under delegated powers.

The council’s handling report said the authority’s planning approach was supportive of the conservation area scheme.

“A town centre first policy is applied to uses including commercial, leisure and uses that attract significant numbers of people,” it added.

Historic Carnoustie house garden studio

The owner of a historic mansion near Carnoustie wants to build a “romantic” garden retreat.

Plans for Woodhill House at Barry would involve demolishing a disused shed and replacing it with a stone studio.

Woodhill House stone studio planning application
An architect’s impression of the proposed studio. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

The single-storey building would have a domed slate roof and be used as a “place of contemplation”.

Renowned Scots architect Robert Lorimer designed the main B-listed mansion.

It lies close to the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Carnoustie house stone studio
The new building would be a peaceful retreat. Image: Nicoll Russell Studios

Architects Nicoll Russell Studios said “The project is part of an ongoing strategy by the client to restore and enhance Woodhill House and its environs.”

The application for planning consent and listed building approval is yet to be determined.

Forfar packaging firm expansion

A leading packaging firm is aiming for a major expansion of its operation near Forfar.

Produce Packaging has its Scottish depot at South Kingston in Kingsmuir.

The Lincoln-based company supplies punnets, trays, sandwich packs and boxes to the fresh food industry.

It wants to demolish buildings on the site and create a new warehouse, office and staff facilities.

A design impression of the new Kingsmuir facility. Image: SDA Heritage

The new warehouse would cover more than 850 sqm. Additional HGV parking and a new access to the site would also be added.

The current premises were previously occupied by Forfar construction company Webster Contracts and then Scotia Homes.

The application is yet to be determined.

You can find the Angus Council portal links to the applications here:

Lownie house

Dundee firm’s new A90 HQ bid

Arbroath High Street Pilates studio

Carnoustie stone studio

Forfar packing firm expansion

Conversation