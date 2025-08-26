Angus Planning Ahead: Garden retreat and firm’s A90 HQ proposal

There are plans for a new family home in a field east of Forfar.

An application for planning permission in principle has been lodged for a 0.2 hectare site at Hillend of Lownie.

It sits beside the B9128 Forfar to Carnoustie road.

There are already several houses on Lownie corner, just outside the village of Kingsmuir.

An existing field gate would be used to access the site.

The application states: “The final design details of the proposed dwelling, including external finishes, would be determined at the detailed planning stage.

“However, any proposed design would be of a high-quality to ensure the visual amenity of the area is protected and enhanced.”

The road layout at what was once an accident blackspot on the sharp corner was improved a number of years ago.

Dundee firm’s A90 HQ proposal

Dundee firm Primero Contracts is bidding to build a new headquarters beside the A90 in Angus.

The fitting-out specialist has submitted plans for offices and storage at Dunvrackie, near Tealing.

The land is currently a greenfield site beside the southbound Aberdeen to Dundee dual carriageway.

Access would be taken from an existing side road and not directly off the A90.

Primero hopes to construct two buildings – the Bothy and Byre – in the “visually distinctive” development.

The company has been based at West Pitkerro in Dundee for more than 20 years.

The application is yet to be considered by Angus Council.

But neighbours living beside the site have already objected to the proposal.

Arbroath Pilates studio approved

Permission has been granted to turn a shop opposite Arbroath Abbey into a Pilates studio.

Flex288 is to turn the premises at 288 High Street into a seven-day studio.

It will offer up to six 50-minute classes a day.

Each would have a maximum of eight clients, led by one instructor.

The internal layout will include a main studio space, staff kitchen and accessible unisex toilet.

Officials approved the Digital Rinse application under delegated powers.

The council’s handling report said the authority’s planning approach was supportive of the conservation area scheme.

“A town centre first policy is applied to uses including commercial, leisure and uses that attract significant numbers of people,” it added.

Historic Carnoustie house garden studio

The owner of a historic mansion near Carnoustie wants to build a “romantic” garden retreat.

Plans for Woodhill House at Barry would involve demolishing a disused shed and replacing it with a stone studio.

The single-storey building would have a domed slate roof and be used as a “place of contemplation”.

Renowned Scots architect Robert Lorimer designed the main B-listed mansion.

It lies close to the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

Architects Nicoll Russell Studios said “The project is part of an ongoing strategy by the client to restore and enhance Woodhill House and its environs.”

The application for planning consent and listed building approval is yet to be determined.

Forfar packaging firm expansion

A leading packaging firm is aiming for a major expansion of its operation near Forfar.

Produce Packaging has its Scottish depot at South Kingston in Kingsmuir.

The Lincoln-based company supplies punnets, trays, sandwich packs and boxes to the fresh food industry.

It wants to demolish buildings on the site and create a new warehouse, office and staff facilities.

The new warehouse would cover more than 850 sqm. Additional HGV parking and a new access to the site would also be added.

The current premises were previously occupied by Forfar construction company Webster Contracts and then Scotia Homes.

The application is yet to be determined.

