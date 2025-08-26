Take a look inside Dunblane’s Bank as renovation progresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a look inside Dunblane’s Bank as renovation progresses

In less than a year, plenty of progress has been made.

By Alex Watson
The Bank's exterior may not look too different but lots has changed inside. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Renovation work to convert Dunblane’s former High Street bank into a community hub is well under way.

The Courier paid The Bank site a visit last week to see the transformation in progress.

Things have changed a great deal since September 2024, before work had begun in earnest inside the former Bank of Scotland branch.

Once complete, The Bank will house an accessible cinema, a versatile hospitality space and tourist information.

The plan is to host live events, from music to comedy, as well as local clubs and conferences.

As a not-for-profit initiative from charity Dunblane Square, around two thirds of the funding has been sourced via grants.

The rest of the money needed to bring the project to life will be raised through crowdfunding, starting next month.

The team behind it are hopeful that the hub could open in early 2026.

On Friday (Aug 29), members of the public are invited to attend a drop-in event at Dunblane Golf Club to find out more about The Bank and share their views.

It will take place between 4pm and 7pm, with refreshments provided.

If you’re curious to see how The Bank’s renovation is going, take a look at our photos below.

Hospitality area

Construction is under way on the new extension, which will eventually host events. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The hospitality space will host food pop-ups and supper club events as well as serving cafe fare. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Eco-friendly insulation is waiting patiently to be installed. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
This photo, taken in September 2024, shows how much has changed as you step inside The Bank. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The design for the future hospitality area. Image: David Cairns/DTC Architecture
The new extension is not yet completed but will eventually look like this. Image: David Cairns/DTC Architecture

Cinema room

The height of the ceiling in the cinema room has been lifted so that the floor can be levelled throughout The Bank. There will be no need for access stairs or ramps. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Last year, the same room looked very different. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
A great deal of thought is going into the plans for the cinema, to make the most of the space. Image: David Cairns/DTC Architecture

Outside

It’s obvious from the outside that lots of hard work is going on inside The Bank. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Eventually, farmers’ markets will go on outside in the forecourt area. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

