Take a look inside Dunblane’s Bank as renovation progresses

Renovation work to convert Dunblane’s former High Street bank into a community hub is well under way.

The Courier paid The Bank site a visit last week to see the transformation in progress.

Things have changed a great deal since September 2024, before work had begun in earnest inside the former Bank of Scotland branch.

Once complete, The Bank will house an accessible cinema, a versatile hospitality space and tourist information.

The plan is to host live events, from music to comedy, as well as local clubs and conferences.

As a not-for-profit initiative from charity Dunblane Square, around two thirds of the funding has been sourced via grants.

The rest of the money needed to bring the project to life will be raised through crowdfunding, starting next month.

The team behind it are hopeful that the hub could open in early 2026.

On Friday (Aug 29), members of the public are invited to attend a drop-in event at Dunblane Golf Club to find out more about The Bank and share their views.

It will take place between 4pm and 7pm, with refreshments provided.

If you’re curious to see how The Bank’s renovation is going, take a look at our photos below.

Hospitality area

Cinema room

Outside

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook