Fife man, 22, who died in crash near Kelty named

Ollie Nelson, from Strathmiglo, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Blairadam.

By Ellidh Aitken
Ollie Nelson, from Strathmiglo
Ollie Nelson, 22, died in a crash on August 17. Image: Police Scotland

A 22-year-old who died after a crash on the border of Fife and Kinross-shire has been named.

Ollie Nelson, from Strathmiglo, was the passenger in the black Seat Leon car involved in a crash on the B996 road between Kelty and Kinross, near Blairadam.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on Sunday August 17.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Another 20-year-old male passenger was also hospitalised with serious injuries.

Constable Lee Buckley said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Ollie at this devasting time.

“I would urge anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the crash and witnessed what happened, or has any dashcam footage which could assist, to please get in touch with officers.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 4040 of August 17.

