Dundee Planning Ahead: Electric bus depot and ‘secluded’ West End villa

Welcome to Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest planning proposals across Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
How the proposed villa in Dundee's West End could look. Image: Brunton Design/DC Thomson.
How the proposed villa in Dundee's West End could look. Image: Brunton Design/DC Thomson.

Plans for new electric bus depot at a former Arnold Clark garage in Dundee have been revealed.

Bus operator Ember is looking to transform the former garage on East Dock Street, which has been shut for more than a year, into a new transport hub.

The firm says the site would be used for parking, charging, and maintaining its electric buses.

If their application is approved, the depot would include a large workshop, MOT bays and nine charging points.

The former Arnold Clark garage on East Dock Street could become an Ember depot. Image: Google Street View

The proposals are for a separate site to the former Arnold Clark dealership – also on East Dock Street – which is the subject of plans for a world buffet restaurant.

If Ember’s plans go ahead, the company says the depot – across the road from the Xplore Dundee HQ – would operate 24/7, supporting the continued rollout of its electric services across Scotland.

Former Whitfield Primary School site

Meanwhile a building warrant application has been submitted seeking permission to built 30 new houses on the former site of Whitfield Primary School.

The school shut in 2012 with pupils moving to the new Ballumbie Primary School along with youngsters from the old Newfields Primary.

Around 50 homes in total are planned for the site.

Developer George Martin Builders is behind the one of the applications, for 30 semi-detached three and four-bedroom homes on Whitfield Drive.

Drawings of the homes to be built on site of former Dundee primary
Drawings showing proposals for the semi-detached houses. Image: KDM Architects LLP

The building warrant relates to this part of the development. The total value of the project is listed at £4.5m.

A full planning application for the development was first submitted in October 2019 and approved in September 2023.

The second part of the development will see 18 social homes, including eight flats, built on the site by Angus Housing Association.

West End villa

An application has been lodged seeking permission to build a three-storey villa in Dundee’s West End.

Developer Lee Chadwick is looking to build the property on a site south of Duncarse House and north of Perth Road.

The villa will have views over the Tay. Image: Brunton Design.

The site is within 10 minutes walking distance of Ninewells Hospital and Dundee Airport.

A supporting statement submitted with the applications said: “The applicant proposes a
house that is obscured from view from the north of the site and takes advantage of the views towards the Tay and Fife beyond.

It is proposed the villa will be built on a site near Perth Road. Image: Brunton Design.

“It is proposed to construct a flat roofed building with a green roof, cut into the site to minimise visual impact, and carefully considered landscaping will further reduce visual impact further.

“The house will have an ‘upside down’ layout with some of the more private accommodation on the upper floor, benefitting from the secluded nature of the site, and main living areas and main bedroom on the first floor, taking advantage of the views.”

Here are the links to the planning papers for the Dundee applications

Ember bus depot 

Whitfield Primary School site 

West End villa 

