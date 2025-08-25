LiveHouse Dundee opens its 114-space car park to the public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LiveHouse Dundee opens its 114-space car park to the public

The venue's city centre car park is open to all from 7am to 9pm every day.

By Ben MacDonald
LiveHouse Dundee
LiveHouse Dundee is opening its car park for public use. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The underground car park owned by Dundee entertainment venue LiveHouse is to open for public use.

The Nethergate venue announced the move on its social media channels on Monday afternoon.

With its entrance just off Yeaman Shore, the car park will be open for 10 hours, between 7am and 9pm every day.

There are 114 spaces in the car park, with a height restriction of 1.8 metres.

LiveHouse confirmed that parking will be available overnight.

However, the car park will be shut off when it closes.

Customers will be able to pay for their parking using the RingGo app.

LiveHouse Dundee opens car park for public use

According to RingGo, the cost of parking at LiveHouse is:

  • Up to two hours – £3.80
  • Three hours – £6
  • Four hours – £8.20
  • Five hours – £10.40
  • Six hours – £12.60
  • Seven hours – £14.80
  • Eight hours – £17.00
  • Nine hours – £19.20
  • 10 hours – £21.40

There is also a convenience fee of 20p, with expiry reminders and SMS booking confirmation costing 15p.

LiveHouse will host some familiar acts over the coming months, including Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs and Cheshire trio Doves.

