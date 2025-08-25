LiveHouse Dundee opens its 114-space car park to the public

The underground car park owned by Dundee entertainment venue LiveHouse is to open for public use.

The Nethergate venue announced the move on its social media channels on Monday afternoon.

With its entrance just off Yeaman Shore, the car park will be open for 10 hours, between 7am and 9pm every day.

There are 114 spaces in the car park, with a height restriction of 1.8 metres.

LiveHouse confirmed that parking will be available overnight.

However, the car park will be shut off when it closes.

Customers will be able to pay for their parking using the RingGo app.

LiveHouse Dundee opens car park for public use

According to RingGo, the cost of parking at LiveHouse is:

Up to two hours – £3.80

Three hours – £6

Four hours – £8.20

Five hours – £10.40

Six hours – £12.60

Seven hours – £14.80

Eight hours – £17.00

Nine hours – £19.20

10 hours – £21.40

There is also a convenience fee of 20p, with expiry reminders and SMS booking confirmation costing 15p.

LiveHouse will host some familiar acts over the coming months, including Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs and Cheshire trio Doves.