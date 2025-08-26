Forfar dad recovering from hip replacement faces 63-step climb to council flat

A Forfar man recovering from a hip replacement has been left with a climb of more than 60 steps to his Angus Council flat.

John Devlin, 62, says he pressed the council for months to rehouse him when he knew he was to undergo surgery.

The operation on his right hip was a success this month.

But John and wife Sarah, 55, are still in their top floor flat in the town’s Viewmount.

The couple say they feel they have been on a “merry-go-round” trying to get support for a house move.

They hoped a new house would be sorted before John went into hospital this month.

“I was always told I’d get somewhere that would suit me, but it never happened,” said John.

Angus Council said its housing allocations are made in line with policy, including medical need.

20 minutes to get down stairs at Forfar flat

“I’ve walked up and down these steps for years in pain,” said John.

“The operation was a success. I’m going to physio now, but it takes me about 20 minutes just to get down the stairs.”

Mr Devlin admitted rent arrears prevented an original application for a house move from going live.

But the issue was resolved and the couple were able to bid for a new tenancy.

They say other properties which the council offered were completely unsuitable.

Their son, David, who lives close by, said: “Just before the op they were offered another flat in Forfar, but it was a mess.

“Police were never away from the block. There was dog mess everywhere and there were still steps going up to it.

“Since this all started it’s also not been good for my mum’s mental health.

“She’s worried for my dad. But no-one seems to be listening to a medical need.”

Angus Council response to Forfar family

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy and confidentiality considerations.

“However, we can confirm that housing allocations are made in line with the Angus common allocations policy.”

It sets out how applicants are prioritised based on housing need, including medical requirements.

“Where an applicant has health or mobility issues, their application can be assessed to reflect the need for particular types of housing, such as ground floor or adapted properties,” the council added.

“We work closely with occupational therapists to assess housing requirements and, where appropriate, provide adaptations or support within a tenant’s current home.

“In addition, our housing officers offer advice and support to explore alternative housing solutions that may be suitable.”

The spokesperson added: “Demand for social housing in Angus is very high, and the availability of properties that fully meet specific needs can be limited.

“While this means it is not always possible to offer an immediately suitable property, allocations are made fairly and transparently in line with the published policy.”

The couple’s plight comes after the council was forced to extend emergency accommodation measures.

Rising homelessness has forced the authority to send more people to temporary accommodation such as B&Bs and hotels.