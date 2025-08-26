Forfar dad recovering from hip replacement faces 63-step climb to council flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar dad recovering from hip replacement faces 63-step climb to council flat

John Devlin, 62, says he has been pursuing Angus Council for months for a new ground-level tenancy.

By Graham Brown
John Devlin at the top of the stairs to his Viewmount flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
John Devlin at the top of the stairs to his Viewmount flat. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Forfar man recovering from a hip replacement has been left with a climb of more than 60 steps to his Angus Council flat.

John Devlin, 62, says he pressed the council for months to rehouse him when he knew he was to undergo surgery.

The operation on his right hip was a success this month.

But John and wife Sarah, 55, are still in their top floor flat in the town’s Viewmount.

The couple say they feel they have been on a “merry-go-round” trying to get support for a house move.

Forfar hip op man council house row.
John Devlin is recovering from his successful hip op. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They hoped a new house would be sorted before John went into hospital this month.

“I was always told I’d get somewhere that would suit me, but it never happened,” said John.

Angus Council said its housing allocations are made in line with policy, including medical need.

20 minutes to get down stairs at Forfar flat

“I’ve walked up and down these steps for years in pain,” said John.

“The operation was a success. I’m going to physio now, but it takes me about 20 minutes just to get down the stairs.”

Mr Devlin admitted rent arrears prevented an original application for a house move from going live.

But the issue was resolved and the couple were able to bid for a new tenancy.

They say other properties which the council offered were completely unsuitable.

Their son, David, who lives close by, said: “Just before the op they were offered another flat in Forfar, but it was a mess.

Viewmount council flats in Forfar.
Steps leading to the block the Devlins live in. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Police were never away from the block. There was dog mess everywhere and there were still steps going up to it.

“Since this all started it’s also not been good for my mum’s mental health.

“She’s worried for my dad. But no-one seems to be listening to a medical need.”

Angus Council response to Forfar family

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy and confidentiality considerations.

“However, we can confirm that housing allocations are made in line with the Angus common allocations policy.”

It sets out how applicants are prioritised based on housing need, including medical requirements.

“Where an applicant has health or mobility issues, their application can be assessed to reflect the need for particular types of housing, such as ground floor or adapted properties,” the council added.

“We work closely with occupational therapists to assess housing requirements and, where appropriate, provide adaptations or support within a tenant’s current home.

“In addition, our housing officers offer advice and support to explore alternative housing solutions that may be suitable.”

Forfar hip op replacement man council house row.
John Devlin at the top of the Viewmount flat stairs. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The spokesperson added: “Demand for social housing in Angus is very high, and the availability of properties that fully meet specific needs can be limited.

“While this means it is not always possible to offer an immediately suitable property, allocations are made fairly and transparently in line with the published policy.”

The couple’s plight comes after the council was forced to extend emergency accommodation measures.

Rising homelessness has forced the authority to send more people to temporary accommodation such as B&Bs and hotels.

Conversation