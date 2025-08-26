News Fears grow for missing Dundee man Police are working to trace Shaun Finnan 'as quickly as possible' By Lindsey Hamilton August 26 2025, 6:48am August 26 2025, 6:48am Share Fears grow for missing Dundee man Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5318299/missing-dundee-man/ Copy Link 0 comment Shaun Baird who has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland Concerns are growing for a man reported missing from Dundee on Monday afternoon. Shaun Finnan, 35, was last seen in the Weavers Yard area of Stobswell around 4pm on Monday. Police Scotland say officers are increasingly concerned for Shaun’s welfare and are working to trace him as quickly as possible. He is described as around 6ft tall with short dark hair and stubble. When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured windbreaker and matching shorts, white trainers and a grey and black Gucci baseball cap. Police Scotland appeal Inspector Alan Baird said: “I’m appealing to anyone who has seen Shaun since around 4pm on Monday, or has any information on where he may be, to get in touch with us. “Shaun, if you see this appeal, please contact police so we can ensure you’re safe and well.” Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 2604 of 25 August, 2025.
Conversation