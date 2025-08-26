Forfar Academy branded ‘weak’ in effort to close attainment gap after inspection report

Forfar Academy has been labelled ‘weak’ in its efforts to close the poverty-related attainment gap following an inspection report.

In a report published on Tuesday, inspectors said pupils leaving the school last year had significantly lower attainment than others living in similar circumstances across Scotland.

The school was also told it needs to improve numeracy levels as a matter of urgency.

Pupils attainment at Forfar school ‘significantly lower’ than others in Scotland

In Education Scotland’s assessment on raising attainment and achievement, the inspectors graded work at the 1,107-pupil academy as “weak.”

This is based on the school’s success in achieving the best possible outcomes for all learners.

The report said: “A majority of young people who left school in 2023-24 attained significantly lower than those living in similar circumstances across Scotland.

“There is no clear evidence to demonstrate that the school has accelerated progress in closing the poverty-related attainment gap.”

The report continued: “Senior leaders need to develop a clear strategic plan for raising attainment.

“Current approaches have important weaknesses that impact on outcomes for young people.”

Forfar Academy ‘needs to urgently improve numeracy’

The report added: “There is also a need to improve numeracy outcomes for young people.

“The percentage of young people attaining a numeracy course award from 2019-20 to 2023-24 shows an overall decline.

“These are important weaknesses in young people’s attainment in numeracy.

“Senior leaders now need to work with staff to improve this area as a matter of urgency.”

The inspection report showed that, while the percentage of Forfar Academy pupils in S4 presented for N5 mathematics was in line with the national average, the percentage attaining an A-C pass was much less than the national average from 2019-20 to

2023-24.

Fewer than half the national average of young people were entered into higher mathematics in S5 and S6 than in 2023-24.

Of those, fewer than half achieved an A-C pass.

Staff only presented pupils in S5 and S6 for N5 application of mathematics.

In 2023-24, a majority of young people entered did not achieve an A-C pass.

“Senior leaders need to address this area of weakness by developing a strategic approach to improving the teaching of mathematics,” the report continued.

“This will support improvements in the attainment in numeracy and mathematics for young people.”

Angus school’s literacy in line with national average

The school received a better report for literacy achievement with results in keeping with the national average.

The number of pupils in S4, S5 and S6 presented for and attaining passes in National 5 and higher English was in line with the national average.

The school received a “satisfactory” grading in teaching, learning and assessment.

The report said: “Staff and young people have strong and supportive relationships.

“In most lessons, this leads to a calm and respectful atmosphere, which reflects the school values of respect, integrity and perseverance.

“As a result, most young people feel that teachers support them to do their best

and the majority enjoy learning at Forfar Academy.”

The inspectors concluded: “Staff across the school are at the early stages of recognising their role in delivering literacy and numeracy as a responsibility of all.

“Staff’s whole school focus on oracy is supporting teachers to begin to plan learning that helps young people to improve their listening and talking.”

The report said the school was impacted by staffing difficulties, mainly in mathematics and craft, design and technology.

The inspectors said they will liaise with Angus Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

They will return to Forfar Academy in a year to carry out a further inspection.